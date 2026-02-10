Cultural Experts Convene In Baku To Advance 'Azerbaijani Culture-2040' Vision

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A high-profile conference has taken place at Ataturk Center to discuss the objectives emerging from the new state concept, "Azerbaijani Culture-2040", AzerNEWS reports.

The event brought together leading cultural scholars, heads of the Azerbaijan Culture Association "Simurgh," the Society of Cultural Scholars, representatives of the Azerbaijan NGO Forum, scientists, educators, journalists, public figures, business leaders, tourism specialists, government officials, and community leaders, including the Elders' Council of Baku's Yasamal district.

By presidential decree on January 14, 2026, Ilham Aliyev approved the State Concept for the Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "Azerbaijani Culture-2040" establishing long-term priorities and development directions for the country's cultural sphere through 2040.

During the conference, participants adopted a declaration outlining an action plan based on a systematic cultural-science approach, analyzing strategies to achieve the Concept's objectives. The plan draws on the ideology of Azerbaijani identity, the legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the new ideas and directives of President Ilham Aliyev, reflecting the country's developmental needs and contemporary challenges.

Speakers emphasized that the new cultural mission opens avenues for developing high intellectual and moral standards among citizens, fostering scientific knowledge, professional expertise, national identity, and strengthening the ideology of Azerbaijani identity.

The phenomenon of culture, they noted, requires a systematic understanding from the perspective of modern cultural science, an integrator of social and human sciences and a key paradigm of the 21st century.

Addressing cultural development and governance challenges must rely on scientific research, national development priorities, and contemporary societal needs. This includes prioritizing intellectual, ethical, legal, and managerial culture, which in turn drives socio-economic progress while supporting the harmonious development of traditional cultural fields such as language, literature, arts, and heritage.

A central goal of the Concept is the perpetual development of competitive human capital, with the highly cultured individual forming its core and main driving force.

Conference participants stressed that achieving this national objective requires a scientifically grounded approach and the coordinated efforts of the entire intelligentsia. Innovation in methodology and the insights of modern cultural science are key to understanding the new mission of culture and selecting effective strategies for its implementation.

Among the measures proposed, participants outlined the importance of establishing cultural studies departments in educational institutions. Equally significant is the self-development and self-improvement of citizens based on cultural-scientific methodology.

They also highlighted the role of Azerbaijan's intelligentsia in disseminating universal cultural knowledge among the broader population, suggesting a national competition, "The Highly Cultured Citizen of Azerbaijan," spanning all spheres of societal life.

The conference concluded with a consensus on the necessity of uniting the efforts of government bodies, businesses, NGOs, creative and professional unions, cultural foundations, and civil society to successfully implement the objectives of the new socio-cultural development concept.