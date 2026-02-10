Nakhchivan Reports 7.3% Rise In Tax Revenues In Past Month
In January 2026, the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic collected over 17.6 million AZN in taxes, marking a 7.3% increase (1.2 million AZN) compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Tax Service.Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment