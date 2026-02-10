U.S. Vice President JD Vance Arrives In Azerbaijan On Official Visit

MENAFN - AzerNews) United States Vice President James David Vance arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on an official visit on February 10,reports.

A guard of honor was formed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to welcome the US vice president, with the national flags of Azerbaijan and the United States displayed at the venue.

Vice President Vance was received by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and other senior officials upon arrival.