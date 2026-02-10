Kaye/Bassman International Integrates ASC, Surgical Hospital, And Hospital Nursing Leadership Practices

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kaye/Bassman International (KBIC) announced the strategic integration of its Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) & Surgical Hospital recruiting practice with its Hospital and Nursing Leadership practice, combining two specialized healthcare recruiting teams to better support healthcare organizations across the surgical and acute care continuum.

As part of the integration, Drew Wyatt, Managing Partner within KBIC's Hospital and Nursing Leadership practice, will formally align with Greg Zoch, Partner and Managing Director of the ASC & Surgical Hospital practice. Wyatt and Zoch will lead a unified team delivering executive and clinical leadership recruitment solutions for ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, and hospital-based organizations nationwide.

Wyatt brings extensive national experience recruiting senior hospital and nursing leadership, including CEOs, COOs, CNOs, and senior clinical executives. His alignment with the ASC & Surgical Hospital practice reflects the continued convergence of inpatient and outpatient surgical care models and the growing need for integrated leadership strategies across care settings.

“This integration reflects how healthcare delivery continues to evolve,” said Jeff Kaye, Co-Founder of Kaye/Bassman International.“ By aligning our ASC and hospital leadership recruiting expertise, we are better positioned to support healthcare organizations facing complex operational and clinical leadership challenges.”

Zoch has led KBIC's ASC & Surgical Hospital recruiting practice, partnering with physician-led organizations, private equity sponsors, and health systems to place executive and operational leaders in ambulatory and surgical environments.

“The integration of Drew's hospital and nursing leadership expertise with our ASC and surgical hospital focus creates a more complete and scalable platform for our clients,” said Zoch.“By combining ASC and surgical hospital expertise with hospital and nursing leadership recruiting, we can deliver more comprehensive leadership solutions as organizations scale, integrate services, and adapt to new care models.”

Drew Wyatt added,“Healthcare organizations today require leadership teams that can operate seamlessly across hospital and ambulatory settings. This integration allows us to better align our recruiting expertise, for our clients and candidates, with a keen understanding of current and future challenges.”

The aligned practices will continue to support healthcare organizations through KBIC's dedicated recruiting practices focused on Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Surgical Hospitals and Hospital & Nursing Leadership, providing executive and clinical leadership recruitment across both ambulatory and hospital-based care environments.

Additional information on these practice areas is available at recruiting/ambulatory-surgery-surgical-hospitals and recruiting/nursing-management.