Scientist, Researcher, And Oncologist Dr. Colin Paul Spears Of Fibons Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Colin Paul Spears, best known by simply Paul, is a scientist, researcher, professor and physician honored for all those avenues of work. He realized a passion for science early on and asked his childhood dentist if it would be possible to pursue an MD and still maintain his interest in science. The answer was a firm,“yes” and it helped set the course for his life, conducting research, getting endowments, filing patents and then teaching or doing private practice when needed to supplement the income for his continual pursuits. One major one was connected to Fibonacci Phyllotaxis -- a discovery of the way the famous Fibonacci sequence appears in plant life such as certain succulents and how those same pattens and sequences can be translated to cancer cells, to either destroy or maintain cells during treatments like radiation and chemotherapy.

Colin Paul Spears did his undergraduate work at Queens College which was emerging as a top CUNY school and later got his Medical degree from SUNY Downstate in Brooklyn. He then headed to California for his Internship, associateship and residency assignments. He did a fellowship at USC Comprehensive Cancer Center where he realized and furthered an interest in Oncology and began researching DNA repair.

In that capacity, he was among the first to observe how carcinogens grow in animals (primates), and later with human biopsies. He soon published papers on his work. His research focused on developing highly targeted pharmaceuticals was funded by the NIH for years. When the lab closed in 1997, he returned to medical practice, both in general medicine and hematology. He stayed in Sacramento for about 17 years and soon resumed research including the use of protease for multiple myelomas.

Spears has received multiple honors over the years, for teaching in 2003, 2008, and 2009 and from the International Who's Who of Professionals. He has received patents as well, for some of his Cancer drugs and for a new version of the slide rule named the Delian Ruler available online. This novel tool enables measurement of interconvertible volume and area doubling which helps to measure tumor growth. It was named after a riddle from mythology and the Temple Delos.

He has published eight times in Science Direct journals and other niche publications related to math. medicine, and science. His work with Fibonacci numbers has been recognized by Mathematica. One of Spears' many papers was dedicated to volumetrics and how they can be used to assess a tumor border.

The doctor is now professor emeritus from California Northstate University and has been on the USC-CCC faculty for about 25 years, involving practice at the Norris Hospital (a comprehensive cancer center) in Los Angeles. He makes his home in Sacramento, where he lives with his wife of the last 20 years and their teen daughter.

In his two podcasts, Paul discusses his medical and scientific career, his accomplishments and discoveries, and what has been happening in his life since semi-retirement. That includes his work with the Southcoast Writer's Group in the Bay Area, and writing projects related to his father, a decorated veteran, and the actress Susan Peters a star from the 1950s who triumphed and acted again after a horrid accident that left her paraplegic. Paul will also mention his illustrious brother, another MD and research scientist, who was involved in the hyperoxygenation of blood transfusions. And he will talk about his own health issues over the past two years, and his journey back from them.

“Look at it this way, you can plant a seed and see it grow, and it might gain others interest. Or plant a sed and keep it safe in one little tract. My life took a plethora of different pathways. Research. Medicine. Professional publications and other writing. I earned endowments from the FDA and Ely Lilly too. I have collaborated with many other scientists, mathematicians and inventors. It all started with that one little seed.”

Hear more about this brilliant scientist's life's work and intriguing discoveries in the two-part podcast.

