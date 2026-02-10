Benjilock Wins Silver At NY Product Design Awards For Breakthrough In Accessible Security

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BenjiLock has been recognized as a Silver Winner in the 2025 NY Product Design Awards Season 2 competition, earning distinction in the Accessible Technologies category for its BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the awards celebrate groundbreaking achievements in product design, with over 2,200 entries from across the globe competing this season.

The award recognizes BenjiLock's commitment to inclusive design excellence, honoring the lock's accessibility features including LED lights and sound cues for users with visual impairments, and fingerprint-only access that eliminates the dexterity challenges of traditional keys and combination locks.

“Winning the NY Product Design Award in the Accessible Technologies category validates our mission from day one: security should work for everyone, everywhere,” said Robbie Cabral, inventor, CEO and founder of BenjiLock.“When we designed BenjiLock, we didn't just think about convenience-we thought about the musician loading gear at 2 a.m., the parent with their hands full, and the user who struggles with small keys or complicated codes. This award recognizes that inclusive design isn't an afterthought-it's the foundation of human-first technology.”

Award Recognition and Jury Excellence

Entries were evaluated by a distinguished international jury through a blind judging process, ensuring impartiality and merit-based recognition. The 2025 Season 2 panel included Alexandre Collares (Ogilvy Australia), Ram Nikhil Dodda (Amazon), Yafei Zhang (Kohn Pedersen Fox; Kean University), Joon Kwon (LR Seoul), Vasil Velchev (Ideal Standard International NV), and Jeremy Smith (Irving Smith Architects).

“The achievements of our winners highlight how design today goes beyond form, addressing sustainability, usability, and cultural relevance,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“Their work embodies ingenuity and impact, setting benchmarks that reflect where the industry is headed and inspiring the next generation of designers worldwide.”

BenjiLock's award entry was credited to Robbie Cabral (Inventor, CEO & Founder) and Kevin O'Leary (Investor & Entrepreneur), reflecting the partnership that began on ABC's Shark Tank and propelled BenjiLock into a global brand.

Accessible Design in Action

The award-winning BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock addresses security challenges through inclusive design principles:

Accessibility Features:

. LED lights and sound cues assist users with visual impairments

. One-touch fingerprint access eliminates fine motor skill requirements of keys and combinations

. Stores up to 10 fingerprints for families, caregivers, and shared spaces

. Electronic key backup provides secondary access when needed

Professional-Grade Performance:

. Premium 304 stainless steel construction with corrosion-resistant shackle

. IP68 water and dust resistance for all-weather reliability

. USB-C rechargeable battery lasting up to one year

. No apps, Wi-Fi, or connectivity required-completely offline operation

. Patented fingerprint hybrid technology

Global Competition and Design Excellence

This season's NY Product Design Awards welcomed submissions from renowned companies and emerging designers, featuring projects from CASETiFY, AIIR, M&A CREATIVE AGENCY, Changan Mazda Automobile Co., Ltd., Defender Cameras, Fila Sports Co., Ltd., and designs created for clients including Deutsche Telekom, TikTok Creator, and Live Nation.

BenjiLock's Silver Award in Accessible Technologies joins the company's portfolio of recognition including TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, five CES Innovation Awards, and over 50 industry honors-establishing BenjiLock as a leader at the intersection of security innovation, inclusive design, and accessible technology.

The BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock is currently available at major retailers including Wayfair, with additional models and retail partnerships expanding in 2026.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined personal security through its patented, fingerprint hybrid technology. Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, propelling BenjiLock into a global brand. A five-time CES Innovation Award honoree, BenjiLock has garnered over 50 prestigious awards, including the Travel Sentry“Favorite Padlock Design” Silver Award and the“Entrepreneurial Spirit” Award by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. BenjiLock's success is further solidified as one of“America's Top Small Businesses” by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

# # #

SOURCE BenjiLock