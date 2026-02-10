403
Bfloored Today Earns 2025 Best Of Georgia Award
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BFloored Today, a family-owned flooring company based in Georgia, has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner. Known for transforming homes with carpet, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl, and tile, BFloored Today has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship, professional service, and a personal approach that makes home upgrades seamless and reliable. The award highlights businesses that deliver exceptional service while making a tangible impact in their communities.
Family owned and operated by Brandon and Lauren, BFloored Today brings decades of combined expertise to every project. Brandon draws upon his two decades of flooring experience in his role as President, while Lauren oversees Operations and Finances. Their daughter Mya contributes her expertise in Business Management, and their son Brandon Jr. serves as Sales Consultant. This combination of skill, organization, and family-driven dedication creates a seamless, professional experience that homeowners notice.
“Receiving this recognition is a reflection of our entire team and the relationships we've built with our clients,” said Brandon.“We take pride in every home we work in and every floor we install or restore.”
As BFloored Today looks toward the future, the team plans to continue expanding its services while maintaining the personal, family-focused approach that has become its hallmark. The 2025 Best of Georgia Award not only acknowledges their past accomplishments but also underscores the company's ongoing dedication to elevating homes and communities through quality flooring solutions. For homeowners seeking expertise, reliability, and craftsmanship, BFloored Today remains a standout choice in the region.
