HTX Opens Trading For KGST (Kgstoken)

February 10, 2026

Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of KGST (KGSToken) on February 9. KGST/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

KGST is a fully-backed stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Kyrgyz Som (KGS), designed to provide a secure, transparent, and efficient digital currency solution for Kyrgyzstan and the broader Central Asian region. KGST leverages blockchain technology to enable fast, low-cost payments, cross-border remittances, and financial inclusion, while maintaining strict regulatory compliance and robust reserve management.

KGST is issued on the BNB Chain, which enables fast, trustless, and low-friction settlements, supporting broad integration into decentralized applications and financial services.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

