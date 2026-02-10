Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - January 2026


2026-02-10 09:05:37
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - January 2026

February 10, 2026 9:00 AM EST | Source: TMX Group Limited

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2026.

TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in January 2026, compared with 84 in the previous month and 24 in January 2025. The new listings were 23 exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in January 2026 decreased 75% compared to the previous month, and were down 9% compared to January 2025. The total number of financings in January 2026 was 40, compared with 37 the previous month and 43 in January 2025.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: .

There was one new issuer on TSXV in January 2026, compared with two in the previous month and none in January 2025. The new listing was a mining company. Total financings raised in January 2026 decreased 45% compared to the previous month, but were up 63% compared to January 2025. There were 158 financings in January 2026, compared with 123 in the previous month and 107 in January 2025.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2026 can be viewed at .

Toronto Stock Exchange


 January 2026 December 2025 January 2025
Issuers Listed 2,110 2,091 1,844
New Issuers Listed 23 84 24
IPOs 23 2 20
Graduates from TSXV 0 2 2
Issues Listed 2,757 2,741 2,481
IPO Financings Raised $49,568,852 $3,000,020 $272,401,080
Secondary Financings Raised $631,159,013 $1,861,376,147 $440,516,929
Supplemental Financings Raised $57,500,000 $1,135,698,176 $102,051,400
Total Financings Raised $738,227,865 $3,000,074,343 $814,969,409
Total Number of Financings 40 37 43
Market Cap Listed Issues $6,363,991,181,783 $6,284,814,021,769 $5,059,489,703,173

Year-to-date Statistics


 2026 2025 % change
New Issuers Listed 23 24 -4.2
IPOs 23 20 +15.0
Graduates from TSXV 0 2 -100.0
IPO Financings Raised $49,568,852 $272,401,080 -81.8
Secondary Financings Raised $631,159,013 $440,516,929 +43.3
Supplemental Financings Raised $57,500,000 $102,051,400 -43.7
Total Financings Raised $738,227,865 $814,969,409 -9.4
Total Number of Financings 40 43 -7.0
Market Cap Listed Issues $6,363,991,181,783 $5,059,489,703,173 +25.8

TSX Venture Exchange **


 January 2026 December 2025 January 2025
Issuers Listed 1,736 1,739 1,826
New Issuers Listed 1 2 0
IPOs 0 0 0
Graduates to TSX 0 2 2
Issues Listed 1,798 1,799 1,895
IPO Financings Raised $0 $0 $0
Secondary Financings Raised (1) $249,565,896 $94,921,367 $24,990,279
Supplemental Financings Raised $621,248,703 $1,474,603,140 $508,801,867
Total Financings Raised $870,814,599 $1,569,524,507 $533,792,146
Total Number of Financings 158 123 107
Market Cap Listed Issues $152,883,397,869 $142,029,732,228 $91,736,201,903

Year-to-date Statistics


 2026 2025 % Change
New Issuers Listed 1 0 N/A
IPOs 0 0 N/A
Graduates to TSX 0 2 -100.0
IPO Financings Raised $0 $0 N/A
Secondary Financings Raised (1) $249,565,896 $24,990,279 +898.7
Supplemental Financings Raised $621,248,703 $508,801,867 +22.1
Total Financings Raised $870,814,599 $533,792,146 +63.1
Total Number of Financings 158 107 +47.7
Market Cap Listed Issues $152,883,397,869 $91,736,201,903 +66.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2026:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol
AGF American Growth Fund AMGR
AGF Global Select Fund AGSL
CI Balanced+ Asset Allocation ETF Fund CBAP
CI Equity+ Asset Allocation ETF Fund CEQP
Evolve International Equity UltraYield ETF INTY
Fidelity Global Opportunities Long/Short Fund FLSE
Fidelity American Equity Fund FCAE
First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF RCTR
Global X Tokenization Ecosystem Index ETF TOKN
HAMILTON CHAMPIONSTM U.S. Technology Index ETF QMVP
HAMILTON CHAMPIONSTM Utilities Index ETF UMVP
Harvest Block Enhanced High Income Shares ETF BLKY
Harvest CrowdStrike Enhanced High Income Shares ETF CRWY
Harvest JnJ Enhanced High Income Shares ETF JNJY
Harvest JPHE Enhanced High Income Shares ETF JPHE
Harvest Novo Enhanced High Income Shares ETF NOVY
Harvest Oracle Enhanced High Income Shares ETF ORCY
Harvest Premium Yield Canadian Bank ETF HPYB
Harvest Premium Yield Enhanced ETF HPYE
JPMorgan International Developed Equity Active ETF JIDE
Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund LYUV.U
Moat Active Premium Yield ETF MOAT
PIMCO Managed Balanced Portfolio PBAL

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol
Buffalo Potash Corporation BUFF

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

For more information please contact:

Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
...



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: TMX Group Limited

Newsfile Corp

