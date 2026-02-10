TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - January 2026
|
|January 2026
|December 2025
|January 2025
|Issuers Listed
|2,110
|2,091
|1,844
|New Issuers Listed
|23
|84
|24
|IPOs
|23
|2
|20
|Graduates from TSXV
|0
|2
|2
|Issues Listed
|2,757
|2,741
|2,481
|IPO Financings Raised
|$49,568,852
|$3,000,020
|$272,401,080
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$631,159,013
|$1,861,376,147
|$440,516,929
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$57,500,000
|$1,135,698,176
|$102,051,400
|Total Financings Raised
|$738,227,865
|$3,000,074,343
|$814,969,409
|Total Number of Financings
|40
|37
|43
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,363,991,181,783
|$6,284,814,021,769
|$5,059,489,703,173
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2026
|2025
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|23
|24
|-4.2
|IPOs
|23
|20
|+15.0
|Graduates from TSXV
|0
|2
|-100.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$49,568,852
|$272,401,080
|-81.8
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$631,159,013
|$440,516,929
|+43.3
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$57,500,000
|$102,051,400
|-43.7
|Total Financings Raised
|$738,227,865
|$814,969,409
|-9.4
|Total Number of Financings
|40
|43
|-7.0
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,363,991,181,783
|$5,059,489,703,173
|+25.8
TSX Venture Exchange **
|
|January 2026
|December 2025
|January 2025
|Issuers Listed
|1,736
|1,739
|1,826
|New Issuers Listed
|1
|2
|0
|IPOs
|0
|0
|0
|Graduates to TSX
|0
|2
|2
|Issues Listed
|1,798
|1,799
|1,895
|IPO Financings Raised
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$249,565,896
|$94,921,367
|$24,990,279
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$621,248,703
|$1,474,603,140
|$508,801,867
|Total Financings Raised
|$870,814,599
|$1,569,524,507
|$533,792,146
|Total Number of Financings
|158
|123
|107
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$152,883,397,869
|$142,029,732,228
|$91,736,201,903
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|1
|0
|N/A
|IPOs
|0
|0
|N/A
|Graduates to TSX
|0
|2
|-100.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$0
|$0
|N/A
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$249,565,896
|$24,990,279
|+898.7
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$621,248,703
|$508,801,867
|+22.1
|Total Financings Raised
|$870,814,599
|$533,792,146
|+63.1
|Total Number of Financings
|158
|107
|+47.7
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$152,883,397,869
|$91,736,201,903
|+66.7
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2026:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|AGF American Growth Fund
|AMGR
|AGF Global Select Fund
|AGSL
|CI Balanced+ Asset Allocation ETF Fund
|CBAP
|CI Equity+ Asset Allocation ETF Fund
|CEQP
|Evolve International Equity UltraYield ETF
|INTY
|Fidelity Global Opportunities Long/Short Fund
|FLSE
|Fidelity American Equity Fund
|FCAE
|First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF
|RCTR
|Global X Tokenization Ecosystem Index ETF
|TOKN
|HAMILTON CHAMPIONSTM U.S. Technology Index ETF
|QMVP
|HAMILTON CHAMPIONSTM Utilities Index ETF
|UMVP
|Harvest Block Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|BLKY
|Harvest CrowdStrike Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|CRWY
|Harvest JnJ Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|JNJY
|Harvest JPHE Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|JPHE
|Harvest Novo Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|NOVY
|Harvest Oracle Enhanced High Income Shares ETF
|ORCY
|Harvest Premium Yield Canadian Bank ETF
|HPYB
|Harvest Premium Yield Enhanced ETF
|HPYE
|JPMorgan International Developed Equity Active ETF
|JIDE
|Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund
|LYUV.U
|Moat Active Premium Yield ETF
|MOAT
|PIMCO Managed Balanced Portfolio
|PBAL
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Buffalo Potash Corporation
|BUFF
