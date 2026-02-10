(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - January 2026 February 10, 2026 9:00 AM EST | Source: TMX Group Limited Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2026. TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in January 2026, compared with 84 in the previous month and 24 in January 2025. The new listings were 23 exchange traded funds. Total financings raised in January 2026 decreased 75% compared to the previous month, and were down 9% compared to January 2025. The total number of financings in January 2026 was 40, compared with 37 the previous month and 43 in January 2025. For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: . There was one new issuer on TSXV in January 2026, compared with two in the previous month and none in January 2025. The new listing was a mining company. Total financings raised in January 2026 decreased 45% compared to the previous month, but were up 63% compared to January 2025. There were 158 financings in January 2026, compared with 123 in the previous month and 107 in January 2025. TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2026 can be viewed at . Toronto Stock Exchange



January 2026 December 2025 January 2025 Issuers Listed 2,110 2,091 1,844 New Issuers Listed 23 84 24 IPOs 23 2 20 Graduates from TSXV 0 2 2 Issues Listed 2,757 2,741 2,481 IPO Financings Raised $49,568,852 $3,000,020 $272,401,080 Secondary Financings Raised $631,159,013 $1,861,376,147 $440,516,929 Supplemental Financings Raised $57,500,000 $1,135,698,176 $102,051,400 Total Financings Raised $738,227,865 $3,000,074,343 $814,969,409 Total Number of Financings 40 37 43 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,363,991,181,783 $6,284,814,021,769 $5,059,489,703,173

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % change New Issuers Listed 23 24 -4.2 IPOs 23 20 +15.0 Graduates from TSXV 0 2 -100.0 IPO Financings Raised $49,568,852 $272,401,080 -81.8 Secondary Financings Raised $631,159,013 $440,516,929 +43.3 Supplemental Financings Raised $57,500,000 $102,051,400 -43.7 Total Financings Raised $738,227,865 $814,969,409 -9.4 Total Number of Financings 40 43 -7.0 Market Cap Listed Issues $6,363,991,181,783 $5,059,489,703,173 +25.8

TSX Venture Exchange **



January 2026 December 2025 January 2025 Issuers Listed 1,736 1,739 1,826 New Issuers Listed 1 2 0 IPOs 0 0 0 Graduates to TSX 0 2 2 Issues Listed 1,798 1,799 1,895 IPO Financings Raised $0 $0 $0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $249,565,896 $94,921,367 $24,990,279 Supplemental Financings Raised $621,248,703 $1,474,603,140 $508,801,867 Total Financings Raised $870,814,599 $1,569,524,507 $533,792,146 Total Number of Financings 158 123 107 Market Cap Listed Issues $152,883,397,869 $142,029,732,228 $91,736,201,903

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change New Issuers Listed 1 0 N/A IPOs 0 0 N/A Graduates to TSX 0 2 -100.0 IPO Financings Raised $0 $0 N/A Secondary Financings Raised (1) $249,565,896 $24,990,279 +898.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $621,248,703 $508,801,867 +22.1 Total Financings Raised $870,814,599 $533,792,146 +63.1 Total Number of Financings 158 107 +47.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $152,883,397,869 $91,736,201,903 +66.7

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2026:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol AGF American Growth Fund AMGR AGF Global Select Fund AGSL CI Balanced+ Asset Allocation ETF Fund CBAP CI Equity+ Asset Allocation ETF Fund CEQP Evolve International Equity UltraYield ETF INTY Fidelity Global Opportunities Long/Short Fund FLSE Fidelity American Equity Fund FCAE First Trust Bloomberg Nuclear Power ETF RCTR Global X Tokenization Ecosystem Index ETF TOKN HAMILTON CHAMPIONSTM U.S. Technology Index ETF QMVP HAMILTON CHAMPIONSTM Utilities Index ETF UMVP Harvest Block Enhanced High Income Shares ETF BLKY Harvest CrowdStrike Enhanced High Income Shares ETF CRWY Harvest JnJ Enhanced High Income Shares ETF JNJY Harvest JPHE Enhanced High Income Shares ETF JPHE Harvest Novo Enhanced High Income Shares ETF NOVY Harvest Oracle Enhanced High Income Shares ETF ORCY Harvest Premium Yield Canadian Bank ETF HPYB Harvest Premium Yield Enhanced ETF HPYE JPMorgan International Developed Equity Active ETF JIDE Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund LYUV.U Moat Active Premium Yield ETF MOAT PIMCO Managed Balanced Portfolio PBAL

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Buffalo Potash Corporation BUFF

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

For more information please contact:

Catherine Kee

Head of Media Relations

TMX Group

416-671-1704

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: TMX Group Limited