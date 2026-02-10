MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Babson College Launches "Summer at Babson" for High School and College Students New portfolio introduces a unified suite of summer programs, including the debut of the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership Summer Program

February 10, 2026 9:00 AM EST | Source: Babson College

Wellesley, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Babson College today announced the launch of Summer at Babson, a unified portfolio of summer programs designed to expand access to Babson's entrepreneurial education for learners at every stage, including high school students exploring college pathways, current Babson undergraduates, entrepreneurship educators, athletes, and executives from around the world.

Building on Babson's longstanding summer offerings, Summer at Babson brings together new and existing programs under a single framework that emphasizes hands-on learning and practical application, rooted in Babson's signature Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® (ET&A®) approach. The expanded portfolio includes new pre-college programs through the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership, alongside established programs for college students and emerging entrepreneurs.

"Summer at Babson reflects our commitment to lifelong learning and meeting learners where they are," said Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, PhD, president of Babson College. "These programs give students the opportunity to explore ideas, take action, and build real-world skills - whether they're considering college, launching a venture, or preparing for what's next in their careers."

The expanded summer offerings build on Babson's broader investment in lifelong learning, including recent growth in Professional and Executive Education and the continued development of campus facilities that support immersive, experiential learning.

Expanded Pre-College Offerings

The Arthur M. Blank School Summer Program is a suite of more than 50 immersive non-credit pre-college courses delivered over four weeks and taught by Babson faculty members and expert practitioners. Designed for rising high school juniors and seniors, the program offers residential, commuter, and online options, allowing students to create a personalized learning experience aligned with their interests and goals. Students who successfully complete each course earn a digital Babson credential that can be shared on LinkedIn, resumes, and college applications, highlighting their participation in a selective, summer program at Babson College. Applications are currently open.

"Summer at Babson reflects our commitment to meeting learners earlier and giving them meaningful exposure to entrepreneurial thinking," said Donna Levin, CEO of the Blank School. "The Blank School Summer Program invites high school students to explore ideas, take action, and experience the kind of hands-on learning that builds confidence and curiosity about what's possible."

The Blank School Summer Program complements Babson's established Summer Study for High School Students, also known as the Youth Impact Lab, a credit-bearing, three-week residential experience offered in collaboration with the New England Innovation Academy, as well as additional pre-collegiate offerings including Bank on It: A Babson Financial Literacy Experience and a range of summer sports camps.

Summer Programs for College Students and Emerging Leaders

New this year, the Summer Intensive Program offers current Babson students a residential, career-focused experience that combines credit-bearing coursework, professional development, structured networking, and community-building activities.

Summer at Babson also unifies a robust set of programs for current college students, alumni, and visiting learners, including the Summer Venture Program, Babson Build, and online Summer Session courses.

"Community is at the core of what we create at Babson. Our beautiful campus and exceptional facilities provide the perfect backdrop for high school students to experience a preview of what college life has to offer them," said Caitlin Capozzi, Vice President of Learner Success and Dean of Campus Life. "I am glad that new populations of learners will have the opportunity to be part of our community and experience what we offer through Summer at Babson programming."

About Babson College

Babson College is a global leader in entrepreneurship education. Through its proven Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® methodology, the College prepares entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value around the world. Founded in 1919 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Babson has empowered more than 45,000 entrepreneurial leaders to impact communities and industries of all kinds. Babson is recognized as the No. 2 best college in the United States by The Wall Street Journal and has maintained its place as No. 1 atop U.S. News & World Report's entrepreneurship rankings for decades. The College offers an array of undergraduate, graduate, and executive education programs and partners with organizations around the world to support global entrepreneurship initiatives. Through the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Babson's centers and institutes, the College empowers accomplished and aspiring entrepreneurs to advance the study and practice of entrepreneurial thought leadership around the world.

