MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Exploits Discovery Announces Name Change and Corporate Update

February 10, 2026 9:00 AM EST | Source: Exploits Discovery Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to change its name to "Epic Gold Corp." and its stock symbol to "EPG". Upon completion, the common shares of the Company will commence trading under the Company's new name.

2026 Plans

Further to the Company' previously announced leadership transition on January 26, 2026, Rod Husband, President and CEO, outlines the Company's strategic roadmap and priorities for 2026:

"Our immediate team priorities are clear:

across the portfolio - what we advance first and why- shortening turnaround times from data to decisions- deploying the treasury only where we see compelling, risk-adjusted return potential- clear milestones and timely, disciplined disclosure (no noise)

Near-term work is focused on:



advancing the highest-priority exploration and resource catalysts;

refining targets using a disciplined technical approach; and evaluating additional opportunities that fit our strategy - without stretching our team or our treasury.

Where we've already disclosed specific programs, budgets, or timelines, those remain the reference points we will build on. Any material updates will be communicated through formal news release and updated investor materials.

We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and stakeholders. This transition is about aligning leadership with the Company's next phase - where technical experience, execution pace, and disciplined capital allocation matter most.

The Company is updating its corporate presentation and communications materials, and investors can continue to find the latest information on the Company's website and through its news releases."

Exploration Update

Approximately 3,000 metres has been drilled to date at the Company's Fenton Project in Quebec and the Company has made the decision to extend the winter drill program by up to an additional 2,000 metres. This program was following up a successful Phase 1 field program and is designed to:



confirm and expand high-grade mineralization identified on surface outside of the Fenton main zone;

test strong sulphide-rich geophysical targets with a similar footprint to that at the Fenton main zone; and follow up on newly identified surface anomalies

In parallel, the Company is continuing its Phase 1 evaluation at Wilson, Benoist, and Hawkins using updated geological models, historical and current geophysical, geochemical and geological data all in the context of current gold prices to study the potential scale and potential of these projects. Once this work is complete, the Company will use the information to guide follow-up programs on each project.

The Company continues its active evaluation of other potential acquisition/investment opportunities where capital investment offers the highest possible returns.

With a strong balance sheet, an expanding project pipeline and multiple exploration and resource catalysts ahead, the Company is well positioned to deliver meaningful value creation in 2026.

Meet the Team

Exploits will attend key industry conferences as part of its continued commitment to enhancing market visibility and shareholder engagement. Exploits will participate in the following investment conferences and invites everyone to drop by our booth to meet team members and listen to our presentations to learn more about our company.



Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase Toronto February 26 - 27, 2026

Metals Investor Forum Toronto February 27 - 28, 2026 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) Toronto March 1 - 4, 2026

In addition, the Company will host a series of webinars, investor events and one-on-one meetings in various cities in the coming weeks. Full details on these events will be posted to the Company's website. To request an invitation, send an e-mail to ....

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan, it has granted to Rod Husband incentive stock options to purchase 1,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.075 per share exercisable on or before February 10, 2029.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Richardson, PGeo (OGQ permit No. 10929), a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is a non-independent technical consultant to Exploits and overseeing the gold exploration programs in Quebec.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a well-funded gold exploration company anchored historical gold resources across its four projects (see news releases May 13, 2025, June 3, 2025, October 8, 2025, December 16, 2025). Exploits provides a combination of a proven management team; a strong cash position (~$15M in cash and equivalents); Tier-1 jurisdiction exposure; and multiple potential discovery and transaction-driven catalysts.

On Behalf of the Board

/s/ "Rod Husband"

President & CEO

+1 (778) 819-2708

...



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding planned exploration programs, potential future results, the potential to verify historical information and prepare a current mineral resource estimate under NI 43-101, and the Company's future plans and objectives. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Exploits Discovery Corp.