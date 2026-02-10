403
Arab Diplomats Mull Israeli Occupation Expansion In W. Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- An emergency meeting of permanent representatives at the Arab Lague is to be held on Wednesday to look into how to react to recent Israeli occupation decisions to expand settlements in the West Bank.
The emergency meeting will be held upon request from the State of Palestine at the level of permanent representatives, the Arab League said in a press release, adding that the gathering will be chaired by the UAE, which holds the rotating presidency of the League's current session.
The Arab diplomats will mainly address a series of recent illegitimate resolutions issued by Israeli occupation authorities to dismantle Palestinians' houses and dispossess their public and private land, it added.
The Israeli occupation government has recently issued a package of decisions to impose its control and expand settlements in the West Bank, which triggered wide-scale Arab and Islamic outrage. (end)
