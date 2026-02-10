403
Kuwait FM Receives Congratulatory Call From Cyprus Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Tuesday a phone call from his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos, who congratulated Sheikh Jarrah on his new post.
During the phone conversation, the Cypriot minister wished Sheikh Jarrah success and best of luck, hoping that they would work together to promote Kuwaiti-Cypriot relations and serve the common interests of both countries. (end)
