Kuwait Embassy In Bahrain Celebrates Nat'l, Liberation Days
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- The Embassy of Kuwait in Bahrain held a ceremony on Tuesday marking the 65th National Day and the 35th anniversary of Liberation Day, attended by senior officials and diplomats.
Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa attended on behalf of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, alongside Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, senior officials and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Bahrain.
Charge dآ'Affaires at the Kuwaiti Embassy Counselor Yousef Al-Banwan extended congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Banwan said the occasion reflects pride in Kuwaitآ's history and achievements, highlighting its development journey under wise leadership, and underscoring the resilience, unity and loyalty of the Kuwaiti people.
He affirmed that celebrating in Bahrain reflects deep-rooted ties and distinguished Gulf cooperation at political, economic and cultural levels, stressing continued coordination on issues of common interest and wishing lasting security, stability and prosperity for both countries. (end)
