Uproar In J & K Assembly Over CM's Remarks, BJP Mlas Protest

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A pandemonium broke out during Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's speech in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday when the BJP members objected to some of his remarks and demanded an apology.

Winding up a discussion on the Union Territory's budget presented on February 6, Abdullah defended the government's fiscal roadmap, saying that the budget was realistic, responsible and focused on welfare, employment generation and strengthening of rural economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the recent Indo-US trade deal, the chief minister said it was detrimental to the interests of Jammu and Kashmir. He also made some remarks against the BJP members, who repeatedly disrupted his speech.

The BJP legislators then stood up and assembled in the front row, terming Abdullah's remarks“unparliamentary”. They raised slogans demanding an apology.