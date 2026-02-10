Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uproar In J & K Assembly Over CM's Remarks, BJP Mlas Protest

Uproar In J & K Assembly Over CM's Remarks, BJP Mlas Protest


2026-02-10 09:04:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A pandemonium broke out during Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's speech in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday when the BJP members objected to some of his remarks and demanded an apology.

Winding up a discussion on the Union Territory's budget presented on February 6, Abdullah defended the government's fiscal roadmap, saying that the budget was realistic, responsible and focused on welfare, employment generation and strengthening of rural economy.


ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the recent Indo-US trade deal, the chief minister said it was detrimental to the interests of Jammu and Kashmir. He also made some remarks against the BJP members, who repeatedly disrupted his speech.

The BJP legislators then stood up and assembled in the front row, terming Abdullah's remarks“unparliamentary”. They raised slogans demanding an apology.

MENAFN10022026000215011059ID1110721281



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search