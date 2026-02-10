Div Com Kashmir Directs Smooth Power Supply During Sehri, Iftari

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)In view of the forthcoming holy month of Ramazan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review arrangements aimed at facilitating smooth observance of the fasting month across the Kashmir Division.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, Chief Engineers of KPDCL, PHE and R&B, along with officers from the Food Safety Department, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Urban Local Bodies (ULB), Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), and Imams of prominent mosques.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner stressed the need for coordinated and comprehensive measures to ensure public convenience throughout the holy month. He directed Deputy Commissioners to ensure all the arrangements in their respective districts.

Chief Engineer, KPDCL, was instructed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across the division during peak hours of Sehri and Iftari.

To ensure the availability of safe and quality food items in the market, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Food Safety Department to carry out intensive and regular market inspection drives across all districts. He also emphasized strict action against traders involved in illegal profiteering.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation was asked to undertake regular sanitation drives at mosques and shrines. Meanwhile, the General Manager, SRTC, was directed to augment public transport services, especially around the Hazratbal area during evening and Taraweeh prayer hours. Deputy Commissioners were also urged to ensure adequate availability of public transport during evening hours.

FCS&CA Department was directed to ensure timely and adequate distribution of ration to meet increased demand during the holy month.