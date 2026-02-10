'Sir, Kya Karoon?': What Happened To Rajpal Yadav? All You Need To Know About His Legal Troubles, Net Worth

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor Rajpal Yadav broke his silence about his financial distress moments before surrendering at Delhi's Tihar Jail on Thursday in connection with a cheque-bounce case. The 54-year-old actor, popular for his comic roles in films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Dhol (2007), said he was left with no money or support from friends, leaving him with no option but to surrender.

Who is Rajpal Yadav?

Rajpal Yadav is a well-known Indian Bollywood actor and comedian famous for his comic timing and memorable roles in Hindi films.

He gained recognition with a negative role in Jungle (2000) but became especially popular for slapstick comic performances in movies like Phir Hera Pheri, Hungama, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Partner. He's also appeared in serious roles in films such as Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon and Ardh.

What happened to Rajpal Yadav?

Yadav surrendered after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time. He had been directed to surrender by February 4 but failed to comply, prompting the court to refuse any further relief. The bench also observed that all individuals are equal before the law, irrespective of their profession.

According to a PTI report, in its 2 February order, directing Yadav to surrender by 4 PM on 4 February, the high court criticised his conduct, noting that he had repeatedly violated undertakings given to the court to repay the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

The court pointed out that Yadav was required to pay ₹1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him and ordered that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General be released to the complainant.

The order further recorded that two demand drafts of ₹75 lakh had been deposited in October 2025, while a sum of ₹9 crore was still outstanding. On 4 February, the court declined to grant Yadav any further extension to surrender before jail authorities.

Here's what Rajpal Yadav said

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about his situation, Yadav earlier explained his financial difficulties, saying,“Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta (sir, what to do? I don't have the money to pay back. Can't see another way out).”

Why is Rajpal Yadav in debt?

A report by India Today stated that the case was filed in 2018 against Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, for allegedly failing to repay a ₹5 crore loan taken from a Delhi-based businessman in 2010.

According to the report, the money was borrowed to finance Yadav's directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. Although the film was eventually released in 2012, the loan was not repaid, which led to legal action and later culminated in the cheque-bounce cases.

What is the net worth of Rajpal Yadav in rupees?

As of 2025, Rajpal Yadav's estimated net worth is around ₹80 crore, based on reports that include his earnings from films, endorsements and other ventures, Moneymint reported.

According to a report by Moneymint, Rajpal Yadav also owns approximately 2.2 hectares of agricultural land, valued at around ₹40 lakh, and a 5,000-square-foot house in Ratikheda village, Madhya Pradesh, worth about ₹30 lakh. His real estate asset properties include Seth Enclave Colony near Kachhari, Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, which originally belonged to his father, Naurang Yadav, Monemint reported.

Sonu Sood to help Rajpal Yadav

Actor Sonu Sood extended his support to Rajpal Yadav after the actor surrendered at the Tihar Jail on February 5 for a series of cheque dishonour cases against him.

Taking to his X handle, Sonu Sood announced financial support to Rajpal Yadav by offering him a small signing amount, "adjustable against future work", for his upcoming film.

Sonu Sood wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us producers, directors, colleagues to stand together."

Sonu Sood called his offering an act of preserving the dignity of the 'Chup Chup Ke' actor and not "charity". He also urged the film industry, including producers, directors and colleagues, to stand together and show solidarity beyond professional ties for the actor.

"A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it's dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he's not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry," wrote Sonu Sood.

