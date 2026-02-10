Savannah Guthrie's Mother Missing Case: All You Need To Know About Guthrie's Siblings, Family Properties And More

MENAFN - Live Mint) More than a week after she disappeared, Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, is still untraceable. The 84-year-old went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, prompting her family to alert authorities. Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, after she did not turn up for her regular morning church service, something her family said was very unlike her.

The evening before she vanished, Nancy spent time with her daughter Annie Guthrie and Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni. The family had dinner together before Nancy returned home later that night.

Nancy Guthrie Missing LIVE: Has Savannah been contacted again by 'kidnappers'?

Investigators believe Nancy was taken sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Signs of abduction at her home

Police found signs of a struggle inside Nancy's house, leading them to believe she was forcibly taken from her home rather than leaving on her own.

Authorities say the abduction likely happened between 10 pm on Saturday and 6 am on Sunday.

Ransom notes sent to media outlets

A person claiming responsibility for Nancy's disappearance sent two unverified ransom messages to several news organisations. The messages demanded $4 million in Bitcoin by 5 pm on Thursday, or $6 million by 5 pm on Monday.

The deadline has now passed, and it is unclear whether the family paid the ransom or is still waiting for proof that Nancy is alive.

Savannah Guthrie's career and wealth

Savannah Guthrie has an estimated net worth of $40 million. She reportedly earns about $8 million a year from her role on the Today show and is also a bestselling author.

Her books include Princesses Wear Pants, Princesses Save the World, and Most What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere.

Is Nancy Guthrie alive? Former FBI official casts doubt on kidnapping claim

Before becoming a journalist, Savannah trained and worked as a lawyer. She joined the Today show as an anchor in 2012.

Family properties and assets

Savannah and her husband, Michael Feldman, own several properties, including a Tribeca apartment in New York purchased for $3.5 million and a second home in the Catskills worth $2.7 million. Despite their success, Savannah has often spoken about being raised to value hard work and independence.

Purported Nancy Guthrie ransom note deadline approaches as search enters a second week

Annie Guthrie and her life in Tucson

Savannah's sister Annie Guthrie lives near Nancy in Tucson. She is an author, poet and jeweller, and also works as the publicity and marketing director for Kore Press.

Annie is employed at the University of Arizona Poetry Center and lives with her husband, Tommaso Cioni, a middle-school teacher. Their home is estimated to be worth between $650,000 and $1 million, according to Hello Magazine.

Brother Cameron Guthrie

Savannah's brother, Cameron Guthrie, is a retired F-16 fighter pilot. Further details about his financial background are not publicly known.

Nancy's life and family history

Nancy raised her three children in Arizona after her husband Charles died of a heart attack in 1988. The family had earlier moved from Australia and settled into their Tucson home, which remains in Nancy's name and is now estimated to be worth $1.1 million.

Charles worked as a mining engineer, while Nancy took a clerical role in public affairs at the University of Arizona to support the family, Hello Magazine reported.

Savannah on growing up after her father's death

Savannah has previously spoken about the financial struggles her family faced after her father passed away.

"My father died when I was entering my senior year in high school. I then lived at home all through college," she said on the Today show.

"We didn't have money to afford the dorm. And that was thing one, but the other was that my sister and I really felt like we should stick with my mom and not leave her alone."