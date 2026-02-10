Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ranveer Singh Receives Threatening Whatsapp Voice Notes Days After Firing Incident Outside Rohit Shetty's Home: Report

2026-02-10 09:01:10
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Days after the firing incident outside superstar director Rohit Shetty's home in Mumbai's Juhu, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has received a threatening WhatsApp voice note, NDTV reported.

The voice note allegedly demanded a ransom amount running into crores. After receiving the threat, the Dhurandhar actor informed the Mumbai Police, following which security outside his residence was stepped up. The sender is claimed to be an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Live Mint

