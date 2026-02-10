Ranveer Singh Receives Threatening Whatsapp Voice Notes Days After Firing Incident Outside Rohit Shetty's Home: Report

The voice note allegedly demanded a ransom amount running into crores. After receiving the threat, the Dhurandhar actor informed the Mumbai Police, following which security outside his residence was stepped up. The sender is claimed to be an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

