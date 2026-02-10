T20 World Cup 2026: Who Is Alishan Sharafu? Cybersecurity Graduate Turned UAE Cricket Star

UAE opener Alishan Sharafu scored a crucial half-century vs New Zealand in the T20 WC 2026. From Pazhayangadi roots and 2011 India WC inspiration to balancing cricket with a Cybersecurity degree, his journey highlights talent and dedication.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) opener Alishan Sharafu delivered his best in the team's opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand at the MA Chidabaram Stadium, or Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai on Tuesday, February 10.

After being opted to bat first by skipper Muhammad Waseem, the UAE posted a respectable total of 173/6 in 20 overs, the captain leading the batting, scoring 66 off 45 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 146.67. While Alish Sharafu contributed significantly with an innings of 55 off 47 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 117.

Alishan Sharafu's performance hogged the spotlight as the young batter played a pivotal role in helping the UAE put up a competitive total on the board, not only with his 55‐run knock but also a 107-run stand for the second wicket with Muhammad Waseem, which stabilized the innings after an early loss. The partnership proved pivotal in setting a solid platform for the UAE.

Though Alishan Sharafu was raised and educated in the United Arab Emirates, the young cricketer's roots trace back to Pazhayangadi in Kerala's Kannur district. Sharafu's parents hail from Kerala, with his father originally working in the UAE after the family moved from Pazhayangadi.

Alishan Sharafu was born in Kanhangad in 2003 and spent the first nine months of his life at his ancestral village before moving to the United Arab Emirates, where his family currently resides. Sharafu would often visit Pazhayangadi during summer holidays and watch cricket matches with local friends.

His early passion for sport came from playing with friends and being inspired by India's 2011 World Cup win, which motivated him to pursue cricket professionally.

India's historic 2011 World Cup win, ending a 28-year drought of clinching the prestigious trophy, sparked interest in cricket for Alishan Sharafu and inspired him to pursue cricket seriously, shaping his dream of becoming a professional cricketer for the United Arab Emirates at the international level.

“The 2011 World Cup was pretty much, I think, my earliest memory of watching cricket, and like every other kid from India, I was just supporting India, and they ended up winning the World Cup, so I think it was just fascinating for me to just watch," Sharufu told India Today in December 2025.

Though Alishan Sharafu resides in the UAE, his roots in Pazhayangadi have played a pivotal role in shaping hisearly passion for cricket, as summer visits to his ancestral village allowed him to play the sport with local people, watch matches, and nurture his skills, which laid the foundation for his rise as a professional cricketer for the UAE.

Alishan Sharafu has maintained his balance between studies and cricket, allowing him to acquire a Bachelor's Degree in Cybersecurity from De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai. In fact, Sharafu was playing for the UAE at the T20 World Cup 2022 when he was still completing his degree.

Though juggling international travel, training, and matches, Alishan Sharafu managed to excel both on the field and academically, reflecting his commitment to cricket while preparing for a career beyond the sport. His mother was initially skeptical of Sharafu pursuing cricket seriously, insisting that education come first. However, the 23-year-old managed to complete his degree while representing the UAE at the international level.

Sharafu received his first international break when he represented the UAE U16 and then the U19 at the age of 15 in 2017. From thereon, Alishan Sharafu has gone to represent the UAE's senior team.

Alishan Sharafu was part of the UAE team that played at the U19 World Cup in 2020 and scored 59 against Nigeria. In the same year, the young batter made his T20I debut against Iran in the 2020 ACC Western Region T20. Sharafu received another career breakthrough when he was among the 10 cricketers to be awarded a year-long part-time contract by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

In 2021, Sharafu made his ODI debut, and the following year, he captained the national side in the 2022 U19 World Cup. The ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 is Alishan Sharafu's second major international tournament as a senior player in a global ICC event, after his appearance in the 2022 edition.

Alishan Sharafu is the sixth-leading run-getter for the UAE in international cricket, amassing 2159 runs, including 15 fifties, at an average of 27.32 in 94 matches.