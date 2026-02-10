IG Defence Gets Patent For Battlefield-Ready Fixed-Wing Tactical Drone

New Delhi: Drone maker IG Defence was granted a patent for its Fixed-Wing Tactical Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), developed to meet the changing demands of modern battlefield operations.

The platform forms together precision strike, surveillance and terminal engagement in one versatile unmanned system, strengthening India's indigenous defence capabilities.

From securing patents for advanced defence simulators to deploying indigenous drone systems during live operations such as Operation Sindoor, the company said it has stayed close to real battlefield needs.

“Its technologies are developed for actual use in the field, not just for showcasing capabilities. This latest patent adds to IG Defence's growing portfolio of home-grown innovations and reflects its continued effort to turn research and intellectual property into solutions that the armed forces can rely on in real operational conditions.”

“IG Defence's newly patented fixed-wing tactical drone allows forces to detect, track and engage targets with a high degree of precision, while significantly reducing risk to personnel on the ground.”

“In contested and high-pressure environments, this ability to gather intelligence and act swiftly can be decisive.”

The fixed-wing architecture

The platform's fixed-wing architecture enables longer range, higher endurance and stable performance over extended missions.

“With the ability to carry a warhead payload of up to 5 kg, the system can be configured with mission-specific munitions or equipment.”

“This flexibility allows the drone to support a wide spectrum of operational roles, ranging from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to precision strike and other strategic tasks.”

IG Defence on the patent grant

Commenting on the patent grant, Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder and CEO, IG Defence, said,“This patent is another important step in our journey of building indigenous defence technologies that are meant for real operational use, not just for demonstration. Over the years, we have focused on creating IP in critical areas, whether it was defence simulators or unmanned systems that have been tested in live environments.”

“This fixed-wing tactical drone has been developed keeping the realities of modern conflict in mind. Our aim is to give the armed forces reliable tools that improve situational awareness, reduce risk to soldiers, and perform consistently in demanding conditions. This is our way of contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and to building defence capabilities that India can truly rely on.”

Air Commodore R N Gaekwad, Advisor,IG Defence, added,“On today's battlefields, decisions have to be taken quickly and often with incomplete information. Platforms that can extend the eyes and reach of commanders, without putting soldiers in harm's way, are becoming increasingly important. This patented system combines surveillance and strike in one unmanned platform, which brings real operational value.”

“It helps improve situational awareness, extends operational reach and supports quicker, more informed decision-making. As conflicts become more technology-driven and multi-domain, systems like this will play a much larger role in how operations are planned and executed.”