HPTDC, IRCTC Ink Mou To Boost Tourism Via Kalka-Shimla Toy Train

In a major step to boost tourism and improve occupancy in government-run hotels, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), focusing on leveraging the heritage Kalka-Shimla toy train and pan-India railway tourism network. The agreement aims to attract more tourists to Himachal Pradesh by integrating IRCTC's rail-based tour packages with HPTDC hotels, particularly along the UNESCO-listed heritage railway route.

Partnership to Leverage IRCTC's Extensive Network

Speaking on the occasion, Harjot Singh Sandhu, Chief Regional Manager, IRCTC, said the corporation's extensive digital reach and nationwide presence would significantly benefit Himachal's tourism sector. "IRCTC is a Navratna public sector enterprise with a pan-India network, and nearly 5-6 crore website hits every day. Through this MoU, we will jointly promote railway-based tourism packages so that tourists stay in HPTDC hotels and experience destinations like Shimla through heritage routes such as the toy train," Sandhu said. He added that Kalka serves as IRCTC's last major railway base connecting Himachal Pradesh, from where tourists will be routed to destinations including Shimla, Barog and Kiarighat under composite travel packages.

HPTDC's Strategy to Boost Occupancy and Revenue

Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director, HPTDC, said the partnership is part of a broader strategy to increase hotel occupancy and revenue generation. "Our primary objective is to ensure that the 1,111 rooms of HPTDC across the state do not remain vacant. Increased occupancy will help us renovate hotels on time, pay salaries promptly and strengthen the corporation financially," Kumar said. He noted that HPTDC has already entered into similar collaborations with online travel platforms such as MakeMyTrip and has issued directions to hotel managers to actively engage with government institutions, educational institutions, and hospitals to host official functions, conferences, and social events at HPTDC properties.

New 'Shimla Toy Train Weekend Getaway' Package Launched

As part of the MoU, IRCTC and HPTDC have launched a 'Shimla Toy Train Weekend Getaway' package, a 2-night, 3-day tour scheduled from March 27 to March 29, 2026. The package originates from Kalka and includes travel by a chartered toy train coach to Shimla, accommodation at Hotel Holiday Home, an HPTDC property, and sightseeing in Shimla and Kufri. The package includes three breakfasts and is priced starting at ₹8,255 per person (inclusive of taxes).

The initiative combines IRCTC's expertise in rail tourism with HPTDC's hospitality services and local cuisine. He said the collaboration is expected to give a major push to heritage tourism, especially during peak seasons such as snowfall, while ensuring better utilisation of tourism infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

