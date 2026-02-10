Bengaluru Vidhana Soudha Theft: Gold Ornaments And Cash Stolen From Minister's Office, Police Probe Underway

A theft at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha saw 300 grams of gold ornaments and ₹1.5 lakh cash stolen from Minister Bairati Suresh's office. Naveen, who brought the valuables, filed a complaint, prompting police to review CCTV footage and arrest a suspect.

In a serious security lapse at the Vidhana Soudha complex, thieves allegedly made away with gold ornaments weighing around 300 grams and cash amounting to ₹1.5 lakh from the office of Byrathi Suresh, a senior and influential minister in the Karnataka government.

The incident has raised concerns over security arrangements within the high-security premises, with questions also being raised about how such a large quantity of gold ornaments was brought inside the Vidhana Soudha building.

According to police sources, a man identified as Naveen had visited the office of Karnataka Minister Byrathi Suresh at Vidhana Soudha in connection with official work and inadvertently left behind a bag containing gold ornaments and cash.

When he returned to the office the following day to retrieve it, the bag containing the gold and money was found to be missing, prompting the matter to be reported to the authorities.

Naveen has filed a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station regarding the missing bag, following which police officials visited the Vidhana Soudha complex and examined CCTV footage from the minister's office.

During the review, investigators found that the presence of a Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) Group D employee was unaccounted for during the relevant period, prompting further inquiry as part of the ongoing investigation.

The incident has triggered several unanswered questions about security and protocol at the high-security Vidhana Soudha complex.