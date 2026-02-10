Pak Reverses Boycott, Will Play India In T20 WC India 'Not Worried'

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Tuesday revealed that the Indian team were not worried about Pakistan's earlier announcement to boycott the much-anticipated match against the Men in Blue, saying, we assumed we were going to play. Pakistan announced an earlier boycott of the much-anticipated match against India; however, on Monday, the Government of Pakistan reversed its decision and directed its national cricket team to take the field on February 15 for their scheduled fixture in Colombo.

India 'purely focused on cricket'

Speaking ahead of India's match against Namibia on Tuesday in New Delhi, Doeschate said the dressing room was purely focused on cricket. India already has the upper hand over Pakistan, having defeated the arch-rivals in the T20 Asia Cup 2025 three times, including the final.

"We treated it as status quo until told otherwise. We assumed we would play. We try to stay clear of politics and focus purely on cricket," ten Doeschate explained.

"I think it's really important for us just to focus on the cricket side of things, it's going to be a challenge going to Colombo where Pakistan have been for the last two weeks, and we're fully focused on just bringing our best game to that fixture next week," he added.

Pakistan reverses boycott after diplomatic talks

Pak goverment's decision came after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, according to a statement by the Pakistan Government, briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the outcomes of high-level talks between the PCB, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Pakistan had previously decided to boycott their group-stage World Cup match against arch-rivals India in support of Bangladesh, which was expelled from the tournament after the ICC rejected its request to shift match venues outside India due to "security concerns".

Pakistan's Prime Minister also spoke with Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss the country's support during "challenging times."

Following discussions with the ICC and other countries, Pakistan's government has directed its cricket team to play the T20 World Cup match against India. "This evening, the Prime Minister held a telephone call with H.E. Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The President of Sri Lanka, during their warm and friendly conversation, recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times. The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to resolving the current impasse amicably. In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," an official statement from Goverment of Pakistan stated.

"Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday formally briefed by the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the outcomes of high-level deliberations held between the PCB representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)," the statement added.

Background of the boycott threat

After ICC held a meeting with the PCB and the BCB at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday to discuss Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 match with India in Colombo, BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul on Monday also urged Pakistan to play their February 15 ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash against India.

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 2026 T20 World Cup, after their request to have all their matches played outside India could not be agreed upon by the ICC, which they put in place after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the squad following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid concerns related to atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)