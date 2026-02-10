ISI-Backed Terror Plot Foiled In Punjab One Held

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 10 (IANS) In an intelligence-led operation, State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar has foiled a Pakistan's ISI-backed terror plot with the arrest of one accused and recovered an RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar, alias Gaju, a resident of Chamrang Road in Amritsar.

He works as an assistant in a salon in Amritsar. DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has indicated that the accused was in contact with a foreign-based handler acting under the instructions of Pakistan-based handlers.

Probe has also revealed that the accused Rahul retrieved the consignment from a designated location on the outskirts of the city following the instructions of his foreign-based handler, he said, adding that the device was concealed in a PVC pipe casing, likely to evade detection.

The DGP said a further probe regarding the ultimate disposal or destination of the IED is being conducted. Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General (Amritsar) Sukhminder Singh Mann said that following a credible intel-input about the consignment containing an IED pushed from Pakistan, police teams have launched an operation and arrested suspect Rahul after recovering an IED from his possession.

He said that the accused came in contact with his foreign-based handler during his visit to Punjab in 2022, and they remained in contact with each other through encrypted mobile apps.

The foreign-based handler initially cultivated Rahul by providing him with small amounts to meet his expenses before tasking him with this assignment, he said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

A case has been registered under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substance Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 111 and 61 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Amritsar.