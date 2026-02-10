Ravi Babu-Starrer 'Razor' Shooting Wrapped Up

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 10 (IANS) The makers of actor-director Ravi Babu's upcoming grim, action drama 'Razor' on Tuesday announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting.

To announce the wrapping up of filming, the makers unveiled a poster along with a special glimpse video.

In the video that was released, Ravi Babu appears in a brutal, violent avatar, killing a villain with a car engine valve cover- establishing the film's raw and savage tone. The teaser features some really violent scenes that include decapitation. The film has a tagline that reads "Justice will be brutal."

'Razor' not only features Ravi Babu in the lead, it is also being directed by him.

The storyline promises to be a first-of-its-kind attempt in Telugu cinema. For the unaware, Ravi Babu, who has always carved his own path in Telugu cinema, constantly reinventing himself as a filmmaker, technician, and actor, is known for his offbeat ideas and fearless experimentation.

His upcoming film 'Razor' marks a sharp shift from the light-hearted tone of his previous film 'Enuguthondam Ghatikachalam'. 'Razor' appears to be set in a world of tension, violence, and psychological intensity.

Backing the film as its presenter is well known producer Suresh Babu, continuing his long-standing association with Ravi Babu under the prestigious Suresh Productions banner. The film is being produced by a production house called Flying Frogs.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Madhavaneni and music by SS Rajesh. Action sequences for the film have been choreographed by Satish Poloju.

It may be recalled that the makers had earlier unveiled a title glimpse, which drew a terrific response, especially from thriller lovers.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace, and that the makers have reiterated that 'Razor' will hit theatres this summer.