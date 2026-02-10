403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lawmakers Flag Hidden Names in Epstein Records
(MENAFN) Two members of the US Congress revealed on Monday that Justice Department documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contain at least six concealed names, even though signs suggest those individuals could be tied to criminal activity.
Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna of California shared these observations after examining the materials at the Justice Department. Their review followed the enactment of legislation mandating that the files be made available.
According to Massie, the documents included “at least six men that have been redacted that are likely incriminated by their inclusion in these files.” He explained that the lawmakers’ limited review time still yielded troubling findings. “We went in there for two hours. There’s millions of files, right? And in a couple of hours, we found six men whose names have been redacted who are implicated in the way that the files are presented,” Massie told reporters.
While the representatives chose not to disclose the identities involved, they indicated that one individual seemed to be a high-ranking official from a foreign government, and others were well-known public figures. They argued that the omissions are alarming, noting that the law they helped push through last year allows redactions only in specific circumstances, such as safeguarding victims or protecting classified information.
Khanna stressed that the effort is not meant to unfairly target individuals. “None of this is designed to be a witch hunt. Just because someone may be in the files doesn’t mean that they’re guilty,” he said. However, he added that serious crimes were committed by influential people beyond Epstein alone. “But there are very powerful people who raped these underage girls. It wasn’t just Epstein and (Ghislaine) Maxwell.”
Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna of California shared these observations after examining the materials at the Justice Department. Their review followed the enactment of legislation mandating that the files be made available.
According to Massie, the documents included “at least six men that have been redacted that are likely incriminated by their inclusion in these files.” He explained that the lawmakers’ limited review time still yielded troubling findings. “We went in there for two hours. There’s millions of files, right? And in a couple of hours, we found six men whose names have been redacted who are implicated in the way that the files are presented,” Massie told reporters.
While the representatives chose not to disclose the identities involved, they indicated that one individual seemed to be a high-ranking official from a foreign government, and others were well-known public figures. They argued that the omissions are alarming, noting that the law they helped push through last year allows redactions only in specific circumstances, such as safeguarding victims or protecting classified information.
Khanna stressed that the effort is not meant to unfairly target individuals. “None of this is designed to be a witch hunt. Just because someone may be in the files doesn’t mean that they’re guilty,” he said. However, he added that serious crimes were committed by influential people beyond Epstein alone. “But there are very powerful people who raped these underage girls. It wasn’t just Epstein and (Ghislaine) Maxwell.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment