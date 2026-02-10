Nrsinsights' January 2026 Retail Same-Store Sales Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) January same-store sales increased 5.8% year-over-yearThe average price paid for the top 500 items in January increased 1.2% year-over-year

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRSInsights, a provider of sales data and analytics drawn from retail transactions processed through the National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform, today announced comparative retail same-store sales results for January 2026.

As of January 31, 2026, the NRS retail network comprised approximately 38,900 active terminals nationwide, scanning purchases at approximately 33,500 independent retailers, including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers, predominantly serving urban consumers.

January Highlights

(Same-store sales, unit sales, transactions, and average price data refer to January 2026 and are compared to January 2025 unless otherwise noted. All comparisons are provided on a“per calendar day” basis to remove from consideration variability in the number of days per month or three-month period.)



SALES Same-store sales increased 5.8% year-over-year. In the previous month (December 2025), same-store sales increased 4.5% year-over-year.













Same-store sales decreased 6.6% compared to the previous month (December 2025). Same-store sales in December 2025 increased 1.2% compared to the previous month (November 2025). For the three months ended January 31, 2026, same-store sales increased 4.3% compared to the corresponding three months a year ago.



UNITS SOLD



Units sold increased 2.9% year-over-year. In the previous month (December 2025), units sold increased 1.7% year-over-year.

Units sold decreased 2.2% compared to the previous month (December 2025). Units sold in December 2025 decreased 0.4% compared to the previous month (November 2025).

BASKETS (TRANSACTIONS) PER STORE



Baskets increased 0.3% year-over-year. In the previous month (December 2025), baskets decreased 0.5% year-over-year.

Baskets decreased 4.6% compared to the previous month (December 2025). Baskets in December 2025 decreased 3.0% compared to the previous month (November 2025).

AVERAGE PRICES A dollar-weighted average of prices for the top 500 items purchased in January 2026 increased 1.2% year-over-year, less than the 2.3% year-over-year increase in December 2025.



Commentary from Brandon Thurber (VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS)

“January same-store results again showed solid year-over-year growth in both dollar sales and transactions. The three-month rolling average of same-store sales has increased by over 4% for eight consecutive months. Sequentially, sales decreased in-line with expected seasonal patterns after the holidays.

“Dry January had a more muted impact this year than we anticipated. Sales across Spirits remained resilient, with Ready-to Drink (RTD) Spirits performing particularly well. Also in January, Nicotine Alternatives sustained their upward momentum. Counterintuitively, Frozen Novelties - ready-to-eat frozen treats – increased double digits year-over-year despite frigid weather across many regions.

“Raleigh–Durham stood out as a top-performing DMA, posting strong gains in both dollars and transactions, while New York was among the weakest. Significant regional disparities reinforce the value of localized and store-level data in understanding drivers of category performance. The ability to track real product movement and category performance at the local level is becoming increasingly valuable for suppliers and distributors looking to make smarter, faster decisions.

“Our measure of inflation - the average rate of year-over-year price increase for the best-selling items on our network - continued to moderate, dropping to 1.2% in January from 2.3% in December 2025 and 3.1% in November 2025.”

NRSInsights Reports

The NRSInsights monthly Retail Same-Store Sales Reports are intended to provide timely topline data reflective of sales at NRS' network of independent, predominantly urban, retail stores.

Same-store data comparisons of January 2026 with January 2025 are derived from approximately 207 million transactions processed through the approximately 24,700 stores on the NRS network that scanned transactions in both months. Same-store data comparisons of January 2026 with December 2025 are derived from approximately 260 million transactions processed through approximately 32,500 stores.

Same-store data comparisons for the three months ended January 31, 2026 with the year-ago three months are derived from approximately 624 million transactions processed through those stores that scanned transactions in both three-month periods.

NRS POS Platform

The NRS platform predominantly serves small-format, independent, retail stores nationwide including convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers. These independent retailers operate in all 50 states and the District of Colombia, including 205 of the 210 designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States, and in Canada. During January 2026, NRS' POS terminals processed $2.0 billion in sales (+16% year-over-year) across 130 million transactions.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and effectively manage their businesses. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers, brokers, analytics firms, and advertisers access the terminal's digital display network to reach these retailers' predominantly urban, multi-cultural shopper base, and to harness transaction data-based learnings to identify growth opportunities and measure execution and returns on marketing investment. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

NRSInsights Contact:

Brandon Thurber

VP, Data Sales & Client Success at NRS

National Retail Solutions

IDT Corporation Contact:

Bill Ulrey

