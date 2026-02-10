Day One To Report Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results Tuesday, February 24, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DAWN) (“Day One” or the“Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases, today announced it will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results and discuss corporate progress for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025.

Live audio of the webcast will be accessible by visiting the Events section of Day One's Media & Investors page. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Events section for 30 days following the event.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that believes when it comes to pediatric cancer, we can do better. The Company was founded to address a critical unmet need: the dire lack of therapeutic development in pediatric cancer. Inspired by“The Day One Talk” that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment plan, Day One aims to re-envision cancer drug development and redefine what's possible for all people living with cancer - regardless of age - starting from day one.

Day One partners with leading clinical oncologists, families, and scientists to identify, acquire, and develop important targeted cancer treatments. The Company's pipeline includes tovorafenib (OJEMDATM), DAY301, and following the recently announced acquisition of Mersana Therapeutics, Emi-Le (emiltatug ledadotin), a novel antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the B7-H4 protein in clinical development to treat the rare cancer adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC).

Day One is based in Brisbane, California. For more information, please visit or find the Company on LinkedIn or X.

