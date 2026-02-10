Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

RIKSBANK EXCHANGES EU PAYMENT


2026-02-10 08:46:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sweden's EU membership entails monthly contributions to the EU's budget. These payments are made in Swedish kronor by the Swedish government and exchanged into euro in the foreign exchange market by a recipient central bank within the EU.

The Riksbank has decided to exchange an EU payment in February 2026. The total amount is SEK 5 764 million. The Riksbank has on previous occasions exchanged EU payments to avoid unnecessarily large fluctuations in the exchange rate in connection with these transactions.

These exchanges do not have any monetary policy purpose. The effect on liquidity in the banking system is neutralised by means of FX-swaps. The Riksbank intends to repurchase the corresponding euro amount linearly in the foreign exchange market within two months.


MENAFN10022026004107003653ID1110721206



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search