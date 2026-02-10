RIKSBANK EXCHANGES EU PAYMENT
The Riksbank has decided to exchange an EU payment in February 2026. The total amount is SEK 5 764 million. The Riksbank has on previous occasions exchanged EU payments to avoid unnecessarily large fluctuations in the exchange rate in connection with these transactions.
These exchanges do not have any monetary policy purpose. The effect on liquidity in the banking system is neutralised by means of FX-swaps. The Riksbank intends to repurchase the corresponding euro amount linearly in the foreign exchange market within two months.
