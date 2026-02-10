Berger Montague PC Investigates Under Armour, Inc's Board Of Directors For Breach Of Fiduciary Duty (NYSE: UA)
Shareholders of Under Armour may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015 or Caitlin Adorni at ... or (267)764-4865.
Under Armour, headquartered in Baltimore, MD, is a global sportswear and performance gear company that designs, develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories worldwide.
About Berger Montague
Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.
For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:
Andrew Abramowitz
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
...
Caitlin Adorni
Berger Montague
(267) 764-4865
...
Legal Disclaimer:
