New Book '7 ING Energy Types' Solves The Identity-Purpose Question Millions Are Asking

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Stephanie Mason's new book, "7 ING energy Types: From Quirks to Strengths," solves a problem 57% of adults face monthly: wondering how to find more meaning. The groundbreaking framework reveals that identity and purpose aren't two separate struggles but the same answer.

THE PROBLEM THAT NOBODY IS SOLVING

Research shows 57% of adults wonder monthly about finding more meaning. Another 21% think about it daily. Yet most self-discovery resources treat identity and purpose as two separate journeys.

"People waste their lives struggling with identity AND purpose," Mason explains. "Nobody tells them these are the same answer. Your ING energy reveals your identity IS your purpose."

WHAT IS ING ENERGY?

ING energy is your core identity in motion. It's the dynamic way your deepest self shows up in everything you do. Mason's framework identifies seven distinct ING energy types, each representing a unique way people are naturally wired.

The seven ING energy types are: perceive ING, serve ING, teach ING, encourage ING, give ING, lead ING, and mercy ING.

THE 3 M'S: A MEASURABLE FRAMEWORK FOR TRANSFORMATION

Unlike other personality frameworks, the ING energy system emphasizes three measurable dimensions Mason calls "The 3 M's":

. Measure (natural capacity): How much of each ING energy type you naturally possess

. Mastery (developmental effectiveness): How effectively you use your ING energy in relationships and interactions

. Maturity (motivational growth): Your motivational growth from fear-driven, selfish, and insecure patterns to love-driven, selfless, and secure living

This three-dimensional approach reveals not just who you are, but why you think, feel, and act the way you do. True transformation happens when you discover your ING energy type and live as your Truest Self.

HOW ING ENERGY TYPES REVEAL YOUR PURPOSE

According to market research, 81% of adults believe there's an ultimate purpose for every person's life. Yet most remain unfulfilled despite external success.

"The Disillusioned Achiever is a real phenomenon," Mason says. "People achieve externally while feeling empty internally. They need permission to stop fighting themselves and start living as their Truest Self."

Mason's work occupies unique territory in the purpose-discovery market. Where competitors ask "What is your purpose?" Mason asks, "Who are you?" and proves these questions have one answer.

READERS SAY THEY FINALLY FEEL SEEN

The book launched in October 2025 to immediate 5-star reviews on Amazon. Readers report feeling "finally seen" for the first time.

"It felt like someone was finally helping me translate the way I move through the world. I learned why certain situations drain me while others light me up," shared Jace Binder, an early reader.

Jennifer Hartman wrote: "Reading this felt like someone had been quietly watching my life and finally handed me the translation. This book alone has given me more clarity than years of other resources combined."

Rebecca Jiggens, an executive, noted: "Stephanie hits the nail on the head with her framework of identifying your ING energy to achieve and embrace your Truest Self."

WHAT'S INSIDE THE BOOK

"7 ING energy Types: From Quirks to Strengths" includes five sections covering the problem, the blueprint, descriptions of all seven types, and alignment principles. The 235-page book emphasizes that identity and purpose aren't separate struggles but the same discovery.

The book includes detailed descriptions of all seven ING energy types and provides the three M's framework for personal growth. Readers gain understanding of their natural design and learn why their quirks are actually strengths.

HOW TO DISCOVER YOUR ING ENERGY TYPE

Readers move through a natural progression of discovery. First, a free ING energy assessment at ingtypes. Then the book for deeper understanding. Finally, a comprehensive online course offering complete ING energy profiles with Measure, Mastery, and Maturity scores.

The book includes an exclusive assessment that's more precise than the free version. Results are provided via email.

BOOK AVAILABILITY

"7 ING energy Types: From Quirks to Strengths" is available now in paperback ($19.97) and ebook formats.

Amazon Paperback: ASIN B0FTWWPGBW

Amazon Kindle eBook: ASIN B0FWQB734R

Direct from TSMI Publishing: ingtypes

ISBN: 979-8-9933994-0-9

Pages: 235

ABOUT STEPHANIE MASON

Stephanie Mason is the creator of the ING energy framework and author of "7 ING energy Types: From Quirks to Strengths." Over 35 years, she has studied human behavior and spiritual design while helping thousands discover the connection between identity and purpose. She lives outside Saginaw, Michigan.

MEDIA CONTACT & INTERVIEW REQUESTS

Stephanie Mason is available for interviews with journalists, podcasts, and media outlets. She discusses:

. Why identity and purpose are the same answer (not two separate struggles)

. The seven ING energy types and how they transform self-awareness

. Moving from fear-driven patterns to love-driven, authentic living

. How ING energy transforms relationships and communication

. Leadership and team dynamics through the lens of ING energy

. Parenting with awareness of your child's natural ING energy type

. Real transformation stories from readers who finally feel "seen"

Review copies of "7 ING energy Types: From Quirks to Strengths" are available upon request for journalists and podcast hosts.

To request an interview, review copy, or speaking engagement, visit ingtypes or contact Stephanie directly.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Website: ingtypes

Book: "7 ING energy Types: From Quirks to Strengths" (October 2025, TSMI Publishing)

ISBN: 979-8-9933994-0-9

Author: Stephanie Mason

Email:...

For media inquiries, interview requests, speaking engagements, or additional information, visit ingtypes.