K'taka: Kerala Girl Elopes With Muslim Man FIR Registered

MENAFN - IANS) Mangaluru, Feb 10 (IANS) Karnataka Police registered an FIR in connection with the case of elopement of a college girl with a Muslim man in the communally sensitive Mangaluru district of the state on Tuesday.

The police have filed the FIR following the complaint by the parents of the girl.

The parents have claimed that their daughter is missing and they are not able to contact her, and sought police assistance to track her.

According to police, the woman, identified as 23-year-old Vaishali, is a resident of Kasargod district, Kerala.

Vaishali was pursuing her studies at a college in Karnataka's Surathkal and was staying in a PG hostel. She allegedly eloped with Mohammad Midlaj, with whom she had entered into a registered marriage on January 31.

The marriage was registered at the Wayanad sub-registrar's office in Kerala, police stated.

Vaishali's parents came to know about the incident recently and rushed to the PG hostel where she was staying.

During their inquiry, they obtained CCTV footage showing Vaishali leaving the hostel premises on February 9. As the parents were unable to establish contact with their daughter thereafter, they lodged a missing persons complaint at the Surathkal police station in Mangaluru.

Based on the complaint filed by Vaishali's parents, the Surathkal police have registered an FIR and taken up further investigation into the matter.

Police officials stated that efforts are underway to trace the woman and ascertain the circumstances in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, in another case, the victim, a woman from Kolkata, has lodged a complaint with the High Grounds police station against her husband, alleging that he trapped her in a relationship, converted her to Islam, married her, and later deserted her after the birth of their child.

The accused has been identified as Syed Imtiyaz, a resident of BTM Layout in Bengaluru.

The victim has also recorded a video narrating her ordeal, which has gone viral on social media.