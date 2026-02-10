T20 WC: Glad India-Pakistan Game Is Back On, Team Trying To Stay Away From Politics, Says Ten Doeschate

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate welcomed the confirmation that India-Pakistan will face each other in Colombo on Sunday, saying his team was glad the fixture was back on schedule and were trying to stay clear of political discussions around it.

On Monday night, the uncertainty surrounding the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup clash eased after Pakistan confirmed they would play the fixture at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, ending weeks of speculation over a possible boycott.

The cloud over the marquee clash lingered since Pakistan announced they would not take part in solidarity with Bangladesh, who withdrew from the tournament after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was evicted from IPL 2026 squad of Kolkata Knight Riders by the BCCI.

Bangladesh's stance of not traveling to India ultimately led to their forfeiture of a place in the competition. Pakistan had maintained they would continue their protest, but following negotiations involving officials from Sri Lanka, UAE, Bangladesh and the International Cricket Council (ICC), the team agreed to take part in the marquee fixture.

“First of all, it's great that the game is back on. We kind of never changed our preparation. We were under the impression that something would transpire and happen. It's no big change for us – the way we are going about the things.

“We got the confirmation about it late yesterday and early morning, it became to come through that the game will go ahead. We are delighted to have another chance at playing a quality side in this stage of the tournament," ten Doeschate told reporters in the press conference on Wednesday.

He also said the Indian camp was keen to avoid political distractions surrounding the upcoming India–Pakistan clash and focus solely on cricket.“Like I said, we kind of accepted that as a status quo and until we got there and they didn't show up we were assuming we were going to play.

“We're also trying to stay clear of all the politics I've mentioned before about the sentiments of the country and the different politics between the two countries. But I think it's really important for us just to focus on the cricket side of things, it's going to be a challenge going to Colombo where Pakistan have been for the last two weeks and we are fully focused on just bringing our best game to that fixture next week.”

Asked if he had an update on families being barred from traveling with the team for the World Cup, ten Doeschate admitted he didn't have an update on it.“That's the first I've heard of it. I'm actually trying to see, I've seen a few people around. Look the BCCI has policies, I don't know if those dates have kicked in with respect to this competition yet.

“We've been on the road for a couple of weeks now with the New Zealand series before. But that hasn't been an issue as far as I'm concerned and that's the first I'm hearing of it. Sorry I can't give any more clarity on that,” he concluded.