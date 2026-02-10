Monroe County, FL Continues Online Surplus Sale Transition With Second Auction On Govdeals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The county is offering a 2001 Sikorsky aircraft starting at $500

KEW WEST, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of its initial online auction, the Monroe County sheriff's office is partnering with GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell aircraft, vehicles and other forms of surplus, to offer a 2001 Sikorsky 276C Helicopter for sale.

In September 2025, the sheriff's office previously sold a similar aircraft on GovDeals in the county's first-ever online surplus sale. The aircraft sold for a total of $250,000, dramatically exceeding the county's expectations.

“The benefits of taking this process online are numerous, but for us the chief thing is expanding our buyer base to a much wider reach than we could conducting these sales live,” said John Earnhardt, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Director of Maintenance,“More participants drives up bidding and results in us adding more revenue back into our office through our surplus than we would have otherwise. Those additional funds go to helping us better serve the people of Monroe County.”

Full details on the aircraft, including maintenance history, title status, condition and components can be found directly on its GovDeals auction page. Potential bidders will be required to submit a $2,500 refundable bid deposit which will be applied to the final price of the auction for the winning buyer.

Serious buyers are encouraged to inspect the aircraft prior to placing any bids. To bid on this aircraft or any other assets on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create a free bidder account and complete the registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals/Register.

GovDeals is the world's leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days, with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services' network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 Billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), the leading global provider of e-commerce marketplaces and software solutions powering the circular economy.

