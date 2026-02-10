Celularity Receives $12.2 Million From Sale Of New Jersey Net Operating Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a longevity-focused regenerative and cellular medicine company, today announced receipt of $12.2 Million in net cash proceeds from the sale of approximately $126.3 Million of its unused New Jersey net operating losses (NOLs) and $1.9 Million of unused New Jersey research and development (R&D) tax credits.

The NOLs and R&D tax credits sale was administered through New Jersey's Technology Business Tax Certificate Transfer Program, which enables qualified New Jersey-based technology and life science companies to sell their New Jersey NOLs and R&D tax credits for cash to buyers who purchase and apply the credits to reduce taxable income. The program is operated by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), which serves as the State's principal agency for driving economic growth.

“The funds Celularity received under this program provide non-dilutive, tax-free capital that strengthens our balance sheet and enhances liquidity as well as supports disciplined capital allocation to commercial opportunities for our GMP-level stem cell and other cell therapies and regenerative medicine programs, all targeting longevity and the preservation of human performance,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity.“We are grateful to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) for their assistance in administering this valuable program supporting technology companies like Celularity,” added Dr. Hariri.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a regenerative and aging-related cellular medicine company developing, manufacturing, and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic and autologous cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta's unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies that target fundamental aging mechanisms like cellular senescence, age-related chronic inflammation, and tissue degeneration. For more information about Celularity and its cutting-edge regenerative medicine solutions, please visit

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) our future sales or sales growth; (ii) our expectations for future financial results, including levels of net sales; (iii) our expectations regarding new products including our 510K products; (iv) our ability to execute our strategic priorities, including advancing our core technologies and aligning our operations and organizational structure with those priorities; (v) future demand for our products; and (vi) the anticipated benefits of the financing transactions. All statements other than statements of historical facts are“forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“expect,”“improving,”“may,”“observed,”“potential,”“promise,”“should,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Forward-looking statements are based on Celularity's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including those risk factors set forth under the caption“Risk Factors” in Celularity's annual report on Form 10-K and Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 8, 2025 and May 21, 2025, respectively, and other filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity's current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity's views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

