Scenic Group Launches The New Scenic & Emerald Rewards Global Loyalty Program

Designed from extensive guest and travel advisor feedback, the program recognizes and rewards member travel across all the Scenic and Emerald luxury yacht, river and escorted land journeys.

The new Scenic & Emerald Rewards will combine the existing status points from the previous two programs into a single consolidated balance, providing members with one streamlined account and a simpler way to earn and redeem rewards on every booking. The new program continues to be free to join for all guests returning from their first journey. It introduces a streamlined four-tier structure with – Gold, Diamond, Emerald and Chairman's Club, realigned threshold tiers and enhanced benefits, ensuring members enjoy meaningful recognition, exclusive privileges and elevated experiences as they progress to each tier.

“The launch of the new integrated Scenic & Emerald Rewards global program marks a significant evolution in the recognition and benefits for our valued guests. Few travel companies can offer the unrivalled opportunity for their members to earn and receive status points, for travel across luxury ocean, river and escorted land journeys, spanning all seven continents and more than 100 countries,” said Glen Moroney, Scenic Group Founder & Chairman.

“It will also provide all current and future members one unique account, which includes the new MyRewards feature, providing a real monetary value for members to redeem. The Scenic & Emerald Rewards program has been designed to ensure we continue to develop more relevant experiences for our valued members and deliver enhanced recognition, communication and benefits across the portfolio of luxury experiences.”

The new MyRewards benefit enables members to earn 1% of their eligible new booking value as an actual monetary amount. This provides a tangible way for guests to save on their next journey, which can then be redeemed towards future Scenic and Emerald cruises or land journeys+.

All existing members have been automatically transitioned into the new Scenic & Emerald Rewards program. Members in tiers that were merged have been moved to the new equivalent or higher tier, with status points adjusted upwards, so guests can continue to enjoy their range of benefits.

Scenic & Emerald Rewards members can look forward to benefits such as access to new pre-release itineraries, exclusive event invitations, private transfers or airport hotel stays on eligible journeys, complimentary accommodation on longer trips, priority on board services, and much more, with special benefits at every level.

About Scenic Group

For nearly 40 years, Scenic Group has redefined luxury travel, gaining global acclaim for its award-winning river cruises, intimate yacht experiences, and meticulously curated land journeys. With a portfolio of renowned brands – Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises & Tours, and Mayflower Cruises & Tours – Scenic Group offers transformative experiences that provide unparalleled access to the world's most breathtaking destinations across all seven continents.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours' ultra-luxury river cruises span Europe and Southeast Asia, offering truly all-inclusive, five-star journeys that elevate the art of travel. On the oceans, Scenic Eclipse, The World's First Discovery YachtsTM, are pioneers in expedition and discovery cruising – blending exploration and indulgence with state-of-the-art yachts that allow guests to explore remote polar regions and remote destinations across all seven continents, all while enjoying world-class dining, extensive wellness experiences and personalized service. Launching in 2028, Scenic Ikon will join the Discovery Yacht fleet as a next-generation, ultra-luxury vessel designed for polar and warm-water exploration, offering elevated design, immersive experiences, and all-inclusive indulgence across 21 countries and 110 ports in its inaugural season.

Celebrating a decade of excellence in 2024, Emerald Cruises & Tours continues to expand its fleet of innovative ships on the world's rivers and luxury ocean yachts. Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara will be joined by Emerald Kaia in Spring 2026, further enhancing luxury yacht cruising with itineraries across the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Caribbean and Central America, Seychelles and Indian Ocean. Additionally, Emerald Astra, debuting in Spring 2026 as the 10th Emerald Star-Ship in the river fleet, will elevate Emerald's renowned river cruising experience. Looking ahead to 2027, the 11th Star-Ship, Emerald Lumi, will mark the brand's first sailing on the Seine River, offering roundtrip cruises from Paris. The fleet will further grow with Emerald Raiya (2027) and Emerald Xara (2028), offering new boutique superyacht itineraries in warm-water destinations.

Scenic Group's commitment to innovation and exceeding expectations ensures that every journey – whether on river, ocean, or land – brings moments of wonder and creates memories that last a lifetime.

