Dr. Dayan Goodenowe Announces FDA Clinical Development Program For A Novel Alzheimer's Therapeutic

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Dr. Dayan Goodenowe, author of Breaking Alzheimer's, will present a formal FDA clinical development and validation pathway for a novel Alzheimer's therapeutic program based on his patented and peer-reviewed research examining the role of plasmalogen insufficiency in Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

The presentation will outline the planned advancement of this program within the FDA regulatory framework, including its progression into a proposed Phase IIB clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's and related dementias.

Exploratory and observational human studies using Dr. Goodenowe's plasmalogen precursors have demonstrated measurable, dose-dependent increases in circulating plasmalogen levels, decreases in oxidative stress biomarkers, and increased cognition and mobility in trial participants. These findings informed the decision to pursue a formal FDA-governed clinical development pathway.

The announcement will be presented on February 13 at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California, in conjunction with Dr. Goodenowe's previously scheduled professional practitioner training program.

The presentation will also include updates on the Moose Jaw Vitality Project, a community-based public health initiative launched in April 2025. The initiative is designed to evaluate scalable community health models focused on disease prevention, individual health access, and transparent scientific evaluation.

“Extensive peer-reviewed research has identified biologically active nutrients and biochemical intermediates that play meaningful roles in human health,” said Dr. Goodenowe.“Under current U.S. law, manufacturers may not make therapeutic claims for such compounds without formal FDA review and approval. This program is designed to follow that regulatory pathway by advancing qualified compounds through an appropriate, FDA-governed clinical development process.”

About the Dr. Goodenowe Prodrome Elite Practitioner Training Program

The Dr. Goodenowe Prodrome Elite Practitioner Training Program is a professional education program focused on the biochemical, metabolic, and regulatory science underlying neurodegenerative disease research. The program is designed for licensed practitioners and researchers seeking advanced education on emerging scientific frameworks related to neurological health.

About Dr. Dayan Goodenowe

Dr. Dayan Goodenowe is a neuroscientist, inventor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose work has focused for more than three decades on the biochemical mechanisms underlying neurological health and disease. He is the author of Breaking Alzheimer's and the inventor on multiple issued patents related to plasmalogen biology and metabolic regulation.

Dr. Goodenowe has led and supported peer-reviewed research programs examining the role of plasmalogen insufficiency in neurodegenerative disease and has been involved in exploratory human research initiatives designed to evaluate biochemical and metabolic markers relevant to cognitive health. He is the founder of multiple research and commercial organizations operating across dietary, clinical, and regulatory domains.

In 2025, Dr. Goodenowe launched the Moose Jaw Vitality Project, a large-scale community health initiative intended to evaluate new public health models grounded in scientific transparency, community access, and disease prevention.

For more information about Dr. Goodenowe's research and charitable initiatives, visit drgoodenowe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding planned research activities, regulatory pathways, and clinical development efforts. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in scientific research and regulatory processes. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to a variety of factors, including regulatory review, clinical trial design and results, manufacturing considerations, and other scientific or operational variables. No assurances can be given that any research program or investigational product will advance through clinical development or receive regulatory approval.