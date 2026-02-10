Suranceplus Reports Solid Results & Announces Launch Of This Year's Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings LimitedOXBR, (the“Company”), a leader in digitizing reinsurance securities as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, today announced the commencement of its 2026-27 offering of participation shares represented by digital tokens withThe participation shares will be represented by digital tokens labelled“T20-2027” and“T42-2027”, representing our Balanced-Yield and High-Yield participation shares, respectively. This year's offering will be listed on Alphaledger, utilizing the Solana blockchain.

The 2026–27 offering is structured to strongly align SurancePlus with investors. Investors receive priority returns through preferred annual hurdle rates of 8% for the T20 Balanced-Yield strategy and 16% for the T42 High-Yield strategy, meaning SurancePlus participates only after investors first achieve these returns. The reinsurance contracts are written on a 1:1 basis and do not use leverage. Early and large participants may also benefit from purchase discounts of up to 5%, based on investment size.

The launch follows a strong performance from the Company's 2025-26 tokenized reinsurance offerings. The Balanced-Yield token, originally targeted at a 20% return, continues to track a 25% return, while the High-Yield token remains on track to achieve its 42% target. These results highlight the strength of SurancePlus ' underwriting discipline and the growing demand for tokenized access to reinsurance as an uncorrelated, yield-focused alternative investment.

Subscriptions for the upcoming 2026-27 contracts will be accepted through March 31, providing investors with the opportunity to participate in this year's offering following the strong performance of the prior program.

Jay Madhu , Chairman and CEO of Oxbridge and SurancePlus , commented:“Building on our solid performance thus far, we are proud to announce that this year's contracts will be on the Solana blockchain and will target similar returns.”

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., has developed the first“on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors – all achieved without the use of leverage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled“Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2025 and in our other filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company's expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.