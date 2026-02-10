AFC Schedules Earnings Release And Conference Call For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Ended December 31, 2025
About AFC
AFC (Nasdaq: AFCG) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible credit solutions to lower middle market companies. The company primarily originates, structures, invests and manages direct senior debt investments typically ranging from $10 to $100 million. The company seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders with an opportunistic approach across all industries. AFC is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. For additional information regarding the company, please visit advancedflowercapital.
