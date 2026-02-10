AFC Schedules Earnings Release And Conference Call For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Ended December 31, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, before market open. Management will review AFC's financial results at 10:00 am ET via webcast available on the Investor Relations section of AFC's website found here AFC -- Investor Relations. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by registering in advance at this link. A replay will be available one hour after the event.

About AFC

AFC (Nasdaq: AFCG) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible credit solutions to lower middle market companies. The company primarily originates, structures, invests and manages direct senior debt investments typically ranging from $10 to $100 million. The company seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders with an opportunistic approach across all industries. AFC is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. For additional information regarding the company, please visit advancedflowercapital.

Investor Relations Contact

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

