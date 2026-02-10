São Paulo Daily Brief For Tuesday, February 10, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Your daily culture-first guide to São Paulo - from Carnaval blocos and museum exhibitions to transport alerts, food picks, and expat essentials.
01
Weather & Air Quality
What to wear
Temperature
18°–22°C
Feels like 23°C at peak
Conditions
Rainy
Light rain through the day
UV Index
3
Low - overcast all day
Air Quality
Good
AQI 35 - rain clears the air
Dress code tip: The rain continues from yesterday's INMET orange alert. Bring an umbrella and a rain jacket - this is a full indoor day. Temperatures are mild for February (18–22°C), so a light layer for air-conditioned museums is smart. The good news: the forecast clears by Thursday, and Friday's Carnaval opener at the Sambódromo looks warm and dry (29°C, 55% rain). Saturday the 14th looks ideal: 29°C, only 10% rain.
02
Day at a Glance
10 headlines
Quick Scan - What's Happening Today
Free MASP day - Tuesday is free entry. Last calm visit before Carnaval crowds.
Itaú Cultural Game+ opens today - 51 playable games across 25 consoles. Free.
Pinacoteca - Trabalho de Carnaval (10–18h, R$40). See Carnaval as labour, not spectacle.
Sesc 24 de Maio HIP-HOP 80'sp opens - curated by OSGEMEOS and KL Jay. Free.
No blocos today - recovery Tuesday. Next blocos start Saturday Feb 14 (official Carnaval).
Paulistão R8: Corinthians vs Bragantino Thu 20h (Neo Química Arena). Full Round 8 on Sun.
USD/BRL at R$5.22 - real strengthening. Selic at 15%, cut expected March.
Carnaval countdown: 3 days - Sambódromo Anhembi Grupo Especial Fri 13 & Sat 14.
CCBB SP closed today (Tuesday) - Torres García 150 Years reopens tomorrow.
Rua 25 de Março open for last-minute Carnaval costumes and accessories
Tuesday is the golden window. The pré-Carnaval madness is over - Calvin Harris, Ivete Sangalo, Emicida, and 80+ blocos tore through the city last weekend. Today São Paulo recovers.
No official blocos are scheduled. The streets are quiet, restaurants take walk-ins, and museums are calm. This is the last stretch of normality before Friday's Sambódromo parade and Saturday's 700+ blocos begin.
The rain makes this a perfect museum day. MASP is free on Tuesdays, and this is the last calm week before Carnaval crowds descend. Itaú Cultural's Game+ exhibition opens today with 51 playable games. Sesc 24 de Maio's HIP-HOP 80'sp, curated by OSGEMEOS and KL Jay, also opens.
The Pinacoteca's Trabalho de Carnaval remains the week's essential exhibition - 200+ works exploring the invisible workforce behind Brazil's greatest festival.
In the Paulistão, the Derby dominated the weekend: Palmeiras beat Corinthians 1–0 at the Neo Química Arena. Novorizontino leads the table with 16 points.
The final group-stage round wraps up Sunday, but Corinthians plays an advance match Thursday (vs Bragantino). Stock up on supplies by Thursday - Carnaval shuts most of the city from Friday through Tuesday.
03
Culture & Events
Full listings
Museums & Exhibitions
MASP - Free Tuesday
Free Today
Av. Paulista, 1578 · 10:00–18:00 · Free on Tuesdays
Tuesday is MASP's free day - and this midweek window is the last calm visit before Carnaval crowds. The permanent collection alone - Renoir, Van Gogh, Portinari, Di Cavalcanti - justifies the trip. Lina Bo Bardi's iconic glass easels remain one of the great museum experiences in the Americas. Current exhibitions include Clarissa Tossin: Ponto sem Retorno and the Histórias Latino-Americanas cycle.
Why it matters for expats: Free entry, world-class collection, iconic building. This is the single best cultural outing in São Paulo today. Go in the morning to beat the afternoon queues.
Pinacoteca - Trabalho de Carnaval
Open
Pina Contemporânea - Av. Tiradentes, 273, Luz · 10:00–18:00 (Wed–Mon) · R$40 / Free Sat
Over 200 works celebrating the invisible workforce behind Brazil's greatest festival: seamstresses, welders, carpenters, float engineers, choreographers. Curated by Ana Maria Maia and Renato Menezes, the exhibition reframes Carnaval as labour, not spectacle. Perfectly timed for the week when São Paulo's barracões are running at full speed for the Anhembi desfiles. Through April 12.
Why it matters for expats: See the art of Carnaval's making before you see the spectacle itself on Friday. A completely different perspective on the festival. The Pinacoteca campus in the Luz district is beautiful even in the rain.
Itaú Cultural - Game+ Arte, Cultura e Comunidade
Opens Today
Av. Paulista, 149 · Tue–Sat 11:00–20:00, Sun 11:00–19:00 · Free
51 playable games across 25 consoles, from Atari to PS5. An ambitious survey of video games as art, economy, and community - showing how they are decisive in the creative economy and captivate people across generations. Also showing: Ocupação Grande Othelo, celebrating the legendary actor's 110th anniversary. Air-conditioned, interactive, right on the Paulista.
Why it matters for expats: Perfect for a rainy day - hours of interactive entertainment, completely free. Great for kids, teens, and nostalgic adults alike. The Paulista location makes it easy to combine with MASP.
Sesc 24 de Maio - HIP-HOP 80'sp
Opens Today
R. 24 de Maio, 109 - República · Tue–Sat 09:00–21:00, Sun 09:00–18:00 · Free
Over 3,000 pieces tracing how hip-hop transformed São Paulo from the 1980s onward. Curated by OSGEMEOS, Rooneyoyo O Guardião, and KL Jay of Racionais MC's. A cultural landmark. The Sesc rooftop pool is open for summer - combine the exhibition with a swim on a clear day later this week.
Closed Today (Plan for Later This Week)
CCBB SP - Joaquín Torres García: 150 Years
Closed Tue
R. Álvares Penteado, 112 - Centro · Wed–Mon 09:00–20:00 · Free
Over 500 works by the Uruguayan modernist who fundamentally reshaped how Latin America thought about art. Torres García bridged European abstraction and pre-Columbian symbolism, inventing Constructive Universalism. The largest retrospective of his work ever mounted in Brazil. Also showing: CORpo MANIFESTO by Sérgio Adriano H. Through March 9. The CCBB building - a 1901 neoclassical palace - is worth the visit alone.
Japan House - Av. Paulista
Open
Av. Paulista, 52 · Tue–Sun 10:00–18:00 · Free
Currently showing: Imbuídos das Forças das Florestas do Japão - Mestres da Carpintaria, exploring the ancient Japanese tradition of building without nails or metal. Also: Fluxos - O Japão e a Água. The ground-floor café serves matcha and Japanese pastries - a quiet refuge on a rainy day.
04
Transport & Mobility
Getting around
Metrô SP
Normal weekday schedule. All lines operational. Extended hours begin Friday for Carnaval.
Running
Buses / CPTM
Normal operations. No bloco-related diversions today. All routes running.
Normal
Rodízio & Traffic
Plate-of-the-day restrictions apply (Tuesday: plates ending 3 & 4, 07–10h & 17–20h). Suspended during Carnaval Fri–Tue.
Rodízio Active
Transport tip: The city returns to full normal operations after Sunday's bloco closures. Rodízio is active (plates 3 & 4). Heavy rain continues - slower traffic and potential flooding in low-lying areas along Marginal Tietê and Marginal Pinheiros. Check CET-SP real-time maps before driving. Metrô is the safest bet today. Note: SPTrans will run special Sambódromo bus shuttles from Portuguesa-Tietê and Palmeiras -Barra Funda starting Friday.
05
Food & Drink
Where to eat
Restaurant of the Week
→ Lena, Pinheiros - Chef Mário Santiago (ex-Noma, Mocotó). Mineiro-meets-global. Broa de milho com frango pinga e frita (R$35) is the dish. Dinner Tue–Sat, mains R$32–89.
→ Barão do Café, Centro - newly opened at Largo do Café. Historic Edifício Alhambra. Live music, R$30–60pp. Mon–Fri 7h–22h.
Coffee & Quiet Spots
→ Le Jazz Café, Av. Paulista - inside Livraria da Vila. Croissant R$15, espresso R$9.50. Bookshop-café energy.
→ Japan House café, Av. Paulista - matcha and Japanese pastries. Quiet refuge on a rainy day.
Market & Street Food
→ Mercado Municipal - mortadella sandwich at Bar do Mané (R$40), pastel de bacalhau at Hocca Bar (R$35). Mon–Sat 06–18h.
→ Feijoada de Carnaval season - Bolinha (Cidade Jardim, since 1946) or Mocotó (Vila Medeiros). R$60–90pp.
Carnaval Prep Tip
Stock your fridge by Thursday. During Carnaval (Fri–Tue), many neighbourhood restaurants close or reduce hours. Bloco food is limited to espetinhos, caipirinhas, and cerveja. For sit-down meals during Carnaval, book Jardins or Pinheiros restaurants now - they are the last to close.
06
Practical & Civic
Expat essentials
Currency & Costs
USD/BRL: 5.22 | EUR/BRL: 5.45
Selic rate: 15.00% (easing expected Mar)
Daily coffee index: R$9–12 (avg. espresso, Paulista area)
Health & Safety
→ Dengue season active - use repellent, especially at dusk and near Ibirapuera
→ INMET rain alert continues - avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding (Marginal Tietê, Marginal Pinheiros)
Carnaval Countdown
→ 3 days until Carnaval - official blocos start Saturday Feb 14 (700+ across the city)
→ Sambódromo Anhembi Grupo Especial: Fri 13 & Sat 14. Tickets selling fast.
→ Champions' Parade (Feb 21) is the smart alternative if main nights are sold out
Utilities & Services
→ Banks open today (Tuesday) - last normal banking week before Carnaval holiday (Fri–Tue)
→ Withdraw cash by Thursday - bloco vendors are cash-only. R$100–200 in small bills.
→ Carnaval survival kit: sunscreen, repellent, waterproof phone pouch, pochete, rain jacket, electrolyte sachets
07
Community & Social
Expat connections
Meetups & Groups
→ Expats in São Paulo Facebook group - check pinned post for Carnaval bloco meetup plans
→ InterNations SP - organising group outings for Pabllo Vittar megabloco (Mon Feb 16, Ibirapuera)
Sports & Fitness
→ Rainy day - indoor options: gyms, climbing walls (Vertical Gym, Pinheiros), swimming pools
→ Ibirapuera Park running - if the rain clears by late afternoon, the 3.5km loop is the city's best
Family & Kids
→ Itaú Cultural Game+ (opens today) - 51 playable games, great for kids and teens. Free.
→ MASP free day - the immersive sections and glass easels fascinate older children
Classifieds & Tips
→ Last-minute Carnaval costumes - Rua 25 de Março (Centro) open today for affordable options
→ SPTuris bloco map at carnavalsp - filter by day, region, style, and time
08
Sports
Matches & results
The big result from Sunday: Palmeiras beat Corinthians 1–0 in the first Derby of 2026 at the Neo Química Arena. Flaco López scored; Memphis Depay missed a penalty. Novorizontino leads the table (16 pts), Palmeiras is 2nd (15), Bragantino 3rd (13), Portuguesa 4th (12, already qualified). Corinthians sits 5th (11 pts) and must beat Bragantino on Thursday to guarantee qualification without depending on other results. The final group-stage round wraps up Sunday the 15th - during Carnaval. Quartas de final start February 22. Série A returns in April.
09
Business & Economy
Market pulse
Markets Snapshot
Markets Snapshot
Compiled by Rafael Silva Santos · All items verified against published organizer, venue, or institution listings
