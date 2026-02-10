Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Daily Brief For Tuesday, February 10, 2026


2026-02-10 08:12:29
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Your daily culture-first guide to São Paulo - from Carnaval blocos and museum exhibitions to transport alerts, food picks, and expat essentials. 01 Weather & Air Quality What to wear Temperature 18°–22°C Feels like 23°C at peak Conditions Rainy Light rain through the day UV Index 3 Low - overcast all day Air Quality Good AQI 35 - rain clears the air Dress code tip: The rain continues from yesterday's INMET orange alert. Bring an umbrella and a rain jacket - this is a full indoor day. Temperatures are mild for February (18–22°C), so a light layer for air-conditioned museums is smart. The good news: the forecast clears by Thursday, and Friday's Carnaval opener at the Sambódromo looks warm and dry (29°C, 55% rain). Saturday the 14th looks ideal: 29°C, only 10% rain. 02 Day at a Glance 10 headlines Quick Scan - What's Happening Today Free MASP day - Tuesday is free entry. Last calm visit before Carnaval crowds. Itaú Cultural Game+ opens today - 51 playable games across 25 consoles. Free. Pinacoteca - Trabalho de Carnaval (10–18h, R$40). See Carnaval as labour, not spectacle. Sesc 24 de Maio HIP-HOP 80'sp opens - curated by OSGEMEOS and KL Jay. Free. No blocos today - recovery Tuesday. Next blocos start Saturday Feb 14 (official Carnaval). Paulistão R8: Corinthians vs Bragantino Thu 20h (Neo Química Arena). Full Round 8 on Sun. USD/BRL at R$5.22 - real strengthening. Selic at 15%, cut expected March. Carnaval countdown: 3 days - Sambódromo Anhembi Grupo Especial Fri 13 & Sat 14. CCBB SP closed today (Tuesday) - Torres García 150 Years reopens tomorrow. Rua 25 de Março open for last-minute Carnaval costumes and accessories

Tuesday is the golden window. The pré-Carnaval madness is over - Calvin Harris, Ivete Sangalo, Emicida, and 80+ blocos tore through the city last weekend. Today São Paulo recovers.

No official blocos are scheduled. The streets are quiet, restaurants take walk-ins, and museums are calm. This is the last stretch of normality before Friday's Sambódromo parade and Saturday's 700+ blocos begin.

The rain makes this a perfect museum day. MASP is free on Tuesdays, and this is the last calm week before Carnaval crowds descend. Itaú Cultural's Game+ exhibition opens today with 51 playable games. Sesc 24 de Maio's HIP-HOP 80'sp, curated by OSGEMEOS and KL Jay, also opens.

The Pinacoteca's Trabalho de Carnaval remains the week's essential exhibition - 200+ works exploring the invisible workforce behind Brazil's greatest festival.

In the Paulistão, the Derby dominated the weekend: Palmeiras beat Corinthians 1–0 at the Neo Química Arena. Novorizontino leads the table with 16 points.

The final group-stage round wraps up Sunday, but Corinthians plays an advance match Thursday (vs Bragantino). Stock up on supplies by Thursday - Carnaval shuts most of the city from Friday through Tuesday.

03 Culture & Events Full listings Museums & Exhibitions MASP - Free Tuesday Free Today Av. Paulista, 1578 · 10:00–18:00 · Free on Tuesdays

Tuesday is MASP's free day - and this midweek window is the last calm visit before Carnaval crowds. The permanent collection alone - Renoir, Van Gogh, Portinari, Di Cavalcanti - justifies the trip. Lina Bo Bardi's iconic glass easels remain one of the great museum experiences in the Americas. Current exhibitions include Clarissa Tossin: Ponto sem Retorno and the Histórias Latino-Americanas cycle.

Why it matters for expats: Free entry, world-class collection, iconic building. This is the single best cultural outing in São Paulo today. Go in the morning to beat the afternoon queues. Pinacoteca - Trabalho de Carnaval Open Pina Contemporânea - Av. Tiradentes, 273, Luz · 10:00–18:00 (Wed–Mon) · R$40 / Free Sat

Over 200 works celebrating the invisible workforce behind Brazil's greatest festival: seamstresses, welders, carpenters, float engineers, choreographers. Curated by Ana Maria Maia and Renato Menezes, the exhibition reframes Carnaval as labour, not spectacle. Perfectly timed for the week when São Paulo's barracões are running at full speed for the Anhembi desfiles. Through April 12.

Why it matters for expats: See the art of Carnaval's making before you see the spectacle itself on Friday. A completely different perspective on the festival. The Pinacoteca campus in the Luz district is beautiful even in the rain. Itaú Cultural - Game+ Arte, Cultura e Comunidade Opens Today Av. Paulista, 149 · Tue–Sat 11:00–20:00, Sun 11:00–19:00 · Free

51 playable games across 25 consoles, from Atari to PS5. An ambitious survey of video games as art, economy, and community - showing how they are decisive in the creative economy and captivate people across generations. Also showing: Ocupação Grande Othelo, celebrating the legendary actor's 110th anniversary. Air-conditioned, interactive, right on the Paulista.

Why it matters for expats: Perfect for a rainy day - hours of interactive entertainment, completely free. Great for kids, teens, and nostalgic adults alike. The Paulista location makes it easy to combine with MASP. Sesc 24 de Maio - HIP-HOP 80'sp Opens Today R. 24 de Maio, 109 - República · Tue–Sat 09:00–21:00, Sun 09:00–18:00 · Free

Over 3,000 pieces tracing how hip-hop transformed São Paulo from the 1980s onward. Curated by OSGEMEOS, Rooneyoyo O Guardião, and KL Jay of Racionais MC's. A cultural landmark. The Sesc rooftop pool is open for summer - combine the exhibition with a swim on a clear day later this week.

Closed Today (Plan for Later This Week) CCBB SP - Joaquín Torres García: 150 Years Closed Tue R. Álvares Penteado, 112 - Centro · Wed–Mon 09:00–20:00 · Free

Over 500 works by the Uruguayan modernist who fundamentally reshaped how Latin America thought about art. Torres García bridged European abstraction and pre-Columbian symbolism, inventing Constructive Universalism. The largest retrospective of his work ever mounted in Brazil. Also showing: CORpo MANIFESTO by Sérgio Adriano H. Through March 9. The CCBB building - a 1901 neoclassical palace - is worth the visit alone.

Japan House - Av. Paulista Open Av. Paulista, 52 · Tue–Sun 10:00–18:00 · Free

Currently showing: Imbuídos das Forças das Florestas do Japão - Mestres da Carpintaria, exploring the ancient Japanese tradition of building without nails or metal. Also: Fluxos - O Japão e a Água. The ground-floor café serves matcha and Japanese pastries - a quiet refuge on a rainy day.

04 Transport & Mobility Getting around Metrô SP Normal weekday schedule. All lines operational. Extended hours begin Friday for Carnaval. Running Buses / CPTM Normal operations. No bloco-related diversions today. All routes running. Normal Rodízio & Traffic Plate-of-the-day restrictions apply (Tuesday: plates ending 3 & 4, 07–10h & 17–20h). Suspended during Carnaval Fri–Tue. Rodízio Active Transport tip: The city returns to full normal operations after Sunday's bloco closures. Rodízio is active (plates 3 & 4). Heavy rain continues - slower traffic and potential flooding in low-lying areas along Marginal Tietê and Marginal Pinheiros. Check CET-SP real-time maps before driving. Metrô is the safest bet today. Note: SPTrans will run special Sambódromo bus shuttles from Portuguesa-Tietê and Palmeiras -Barra Funda starting Friday. 05 Food & Drink Where to eat Restaurant of the Week
  • → Lena, Pinheiros - Chef Mário Santiago (ex-Noma, Mocotó). Mineiro-meets-global. Broa de milho com frango pinga e frita (R$35) is the dish. Dinner Tue–Sat, mains R$32–89.
  • → Barão do Café, Centro - newly opened at Largo do Café. Historic Edifício Alhambra. Live music, R$30–60pp. Mon–Fri 7h–22h.
Coffee & Quiet Spots
  • → Le Jazz Café, Av. Paulista - inside Livraria da Vila. Croissant R$15, espresso R$9.50. Bookshop-café energy.
  • → Japan House café, Av. Paulista - matcha and Japanese pastries. Quiet refuge on a rainy day.
Market & Street Food
  • → Mercado Municipal - mortadella sandwich at Bar do Mané (R$40), pastel de bacalhau at Hocca Bar (R$35). Mon–Sat 06–18h.
  • → Feijoada de Carnaval season - Bolinha (Cidade Jardim, since 1946) or Mocotó (Vila Medeiros). R$60–90pp.
Carnaval Prep Tip

Stock your fridge by Thursday. During Carnaval (Fri–Tue), many neighbourhood restaurants close or reduce hours. Bloco food is limited to espetinhos, caipirinhas, and cerveja. For sit-down meals during Carnaval, book Jardins or Pinheiros restaurants now - they are the last to close.

06 Practical & Civic Expat essentials Currency & Costs

USD/BRL: 5.22 | EUR/BRL: 5.45 Selic rate: 15.00% (easing expected Mar) Daily coffee index: R$9–12 (avg. espresso, Paulista area)

Health & Safety
  • → Dengue season active - use repellent, especially at dusk and near Ibirapuera
  • → INMET rain alert continues - avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding (Marginal Tietê, Marginal Pinheiros)
Carnaval Countdown
  • → 3 days until Carnaval - official blocos start Saturday Feb 14 (700+ across the city)
  • → Sambódromo Anhembi Grupo Especial: Fri 13 & Sat 14. Tickets selling fast.
  • → Champions' Parade (Feb 21) is the smart alternative if main nights are sold out
Utilities & Services
  • → Banks open today (Tuesday) - last normal banking week before Carnaval holiday (Fri–Tue)
  • → Withdraw cash by Thursday - bloco vendors are cash-only. R$100–200 in small bills.
  • → Carnaval survival kit: sunscreen, repellent, waterproof phone pouch, pochete, rain jacket, electrolyte sachets
07 Community & Social Expat connections Meetups & Groups
  • → Expats in São Paulo Facebook group - check pinned post for Carnaval bloco meetup plans
  • → InterNations SP - organising group outings for Pabllo Vittar megabloco (Mon Feb 16, Ibirapuera)
Sports & Fitness
  • → Rainy day - indoor options: gyms, climbing walls (Vertical Gym, Pinheiros), swimming pools
  • → Ibirapuera Park running - if the rain clears by late afternoon, the 3.5km loop is the city's best
Family & Kids
  • → Itaú Cultural Game+ (opens today) - 51 playable games, great for kids and teens. Free.
  • → MASP free day - the immersive sections and glass easels fascinate older children
Classifieds & Tips
  • → Last-minute Carnaval costumes - Rua 25 de Março (Centro) open today for affordable options
  • → SPTuris bloco map at carnavalsp - filter by day, region, style, and time
08 Sports Matches & results
Match / Event Comp. Result / Time Notes
Corinthians 0–1 Palmeiras Paulistão R7 FT (Sun) Derby at Neo Química Arena. Flaco López goal. Palmeiras 2nd (15 pts).
São Paulo 2–1 Primavera Paulistão R7 FT (Sat) São Paulo 8th (10 pts). Needs last-round result.
Noroeste 1–2 Santos Paulistão R7 FT (Sun) Neymar returns. Santos stays in the hunt.
Corinthians vs Bragantino Paulistão R8 Thu 12, 20h Neo Química Arena. Corinthians must win to qualify.
Full Round 8 (8 matches) Paulistão R8 Sun 15, 20h30 Final group-stage round. Quartas start Feb 22.
Sports note: The big result from Sunday: Palmeiras beat Corinthians 1–0 in the first Derby of 2026 at the Neo Química Arena. Flaco López scored; Memphis Depay missed a penalty. Novorizontino leads the table (16 pts), Palmeiras is 2nd (15), Bragantino 3rd (13), Portuguesa 4th (12, already qualified). Corinthians sits 5th (11 pts) and must beat Bragantino on Thursday to guarantee qualification without depending on other results. The final group-stage round wraps up Sunday the 15th - during Carnaval. Quartas de final start February 22. Série A returns in April. 09 Business & Economy Market pulse Markets Snapshot

Ibovespa: Markets open today - watch for IPCA data this week Selic rate: 15.00% USD/BRL: 5.22 Real trend: Strengthening - near strongest levels since May 2024. Copom signalled easing. IPCA data is the gatekeeper for a March cut.

Coworking & Networking
  • → Tuesday - coworking spaces open. WeWork Paulista, Spaces Pinheiros, Selina Vila Madalena all operational.
  • → Last normal work week before Carnaval - plan deliverables accordingly. Most offices close from Friday. B3 closes Friday, reopens Wednesday Feb 18.
10 Week Ahead Plan ahead Wednesday–Thursday, Feb 11–12
  • → CCBB SP reopens (Wed) - Torres García 150 Years. Free.
  • → Pinacoteca + Ibirapuera Park without bloco crowds (Wed). Rain clears by Thursday.
  • → Corinthians vs Bragantino (Thu 20h, Neo Química Arena). Must-win for Corinthians.
  • → Thu is the last quiet day - stock up on supplies, withdraw cash, sort costumes.
Carnaval Week (Fri–Tue)
  • → Fri Feb 13 - Sambódromo Anhembi Grupo Especial Night 1. Carnaval na Cidade festival at Centro Esportivo Tietê (Anitta, Alok, Ludmilla).
  • → Sat Feb 14 - Sambódromo Night 2. Lauana Prado bloco (Ibirapuera 12h). Agrada Gregos with Gloria Groove (Ibirapuera 14h). Valentine's Day. 700+ blocos across the city.
  • → Mon Feb 16 - Pabllo Vittar megabloco (Ibirapuera, 2M+ expected). MinhoQueens 10th anniversary.
  • → Feb 21 - Champions' Parade at Anhembi. Post-Carnaval blocos Feb 21–22.
Looking ahead: Carnaval officially starts Friday - Sambódromo Anhembi Grupo Especial parades Fri–Sat, Carnaval na Cidade festival (Anitta, Alok, Ludmilla) at Centro Esportivo Tietê Fri–Tue, Lauana Prado bloco (Sat 14, Ibirapuera), Agrada Gregos with Gloria Groove (Sat 14, Ibirapuera), Pabllo Vittar megabloco (Mon Feb 16, Ibirapuera - 2M+ expected), and Champions' Parade at Anhembi (Feb 21). Plan now - accommodation and event tickets are moving fast. Read yesterday's São Paulo daily brief here.

São Paulo Culture-First City Brief

Compiled by Rafael Silva Santos · All items verified against published organizer, venue, or institution listings

The Rio Times

