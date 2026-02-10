São Paulo Daily Brief For Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday is the golden window. The pré-Carnaval madness is over - Calvin Harris, Ivete Sangalo, Emicida, and 80+ blocos tore through the city last weekend. Today São Paulo recovers.

No official blocos are scheduled. The streets are quiet, restaurants take walk-ins, and museums are calm. This is the last stretch of normality before Friday's Sambódromo parade and Saturday's 700+ blocos begin.

The rain makes this a perfect museum day. MASP is free on Tuesdays, and this is the last calm week before Carnaval crowds descend. Itaú Cultural's Game+ exhibition opens today with 51 playable games. Sesc 24 de Maio's HIP-HOP 80'sp, curated by OSGEMEOS and KL Jay, also opens.

The Pinacoteca's Trabalho de Carnaval remains the week's essential exhibition - 200+ works exploring the invisible workforce behind Brazil's greatest festival.

In the Paulistão, the Derby dominated the weekend: Palmeiras beat Corinthians 1–0 at the Neo Química Arena. Novorizontino leads the table with 16 points.

The final group-stage round wraps up Sunday, but Corinthians plays an advance match Thursday (vs Bragantino). Stock up on supplies by Thursday - Carnaval shuts most of the city from Friday through Tuesday.

Tuesday is MASP's free day - and this midweek window is the last calm visit before Carnaval crowds. The permanent collection alone - Renoir, Van Gogh, Portinari, Di Cavalcanti - justifies the trip. Lina Bo Bardi's iconic glass easels remain one of the great museum experiences in the Americas. Current exhibitions include Clarissa Tossin: Ponto sem Retorno and the Histórias Latino-Americanas cycle.

Over 200 works celebrating the invisible workforce behind Brazil's greatest festival: seamstresses, welders, carpenters, float engineers, choreographers. Curated by Ana Maria Maia and Renato Menezes, the exhibition reframes Carnaval as labour, not spectacle. Perfectly timed for the week when São Paulo's barracões are running at full speed for the Anhembi desfiles. Through April 12.

51 playable games across 25 consoles, from Atari to PS5. An ambitious survey of video games as art, economy, and community - showing how they are decisive in the creative economy and captivate people across generations. Also showing: Ocupação Grande Othelo, celebrating the legendary actor's 110th anniversary. Air-conditioned, interactive, right on the Paulista.

Over 3,000 pieces tracing how hip-hop transformed São Paulo from the 1980s onward. Curated by OSGEMEOS, Rooneyoyo O Guardião, and KL Jay of Racionais MC's. A cultural landmark. The Sesc rooftop pool is open for summer - combine the exhibition with a swim on a clear day later this week.

Over 500 works by the Uruguayan modernist who fundamentally reshaped how Latin America thought about art. Torres García bridged European abstraction and pre-Columbian symbolism, inventing Constructive Universalism. The largest retrospective of his work ever mounted in Brazil. Also showing: CORpo MANIFESTO by Sérgio Adriano H. Through March 9. The CCBB building - a 1901 neoclassical palace - is worth the visit alone.

Currently showing: Imbuídos das Forças das Florestas do Japão - Mestres da Carpintaria, exploring the ancient Japanese tradition of building without nails or metal. Also: Fluxos - O Japão e a Água. The ground-floor café serves matcha and Japanese pastries - a quiet refuge on a rainy day.



→ Lena, Pinheiros - Chef Mário Santiago (ex-Noma, Mocotó). Mineiro-meets-global. Broa de milho com frango pinga e frita (R$35) is the dish. Dinner Tue–Sat, mains R$32–89. → Barão do Café, Centro - newly opened at Largo do Café. Historic Edifício Alhambra. Live music, R$30–60pp. Mon–Fri 7h–22h.



→ Le Jazz Café, Av. Paulista - inside Livraria da Vila. Croissant R$15, espresso R$9.50. Bookshop-café energy. → Japan House café, Av. Paulista - matcha and Japanese pastries. Quiet refuge on a rainy day.



→ Mercado Municipal - mortadella sandwich at Bar do Mané (R$40), pastel de bacalhau at Hocca Bar (R$35). Mon–Sat 06–18h. → Feijoada de Carnaval season - Bolinha (Cidade Jardim, since 1946) or Mocotó (Vila Medeiros). R$60–90pp.

Stock your fridge by Thursday. During Carnaval (Fri–Tue), many neighbourhood restaurants close or reduce hours. Bloco food is limited to espetinhos, caipirinhas, and cerveja. For sit-down meals during Carnaval, book Jardins or Pinheiros restaurants now - they are the last to close.

USD/BRL: 5.22 | EUR/BRL: 5.45 Selic rate: 15.00% (easing expected Mar) Daily coffee index: R$9–12 (avg. espresso, Paulista area)



→ Dengue season active - use repellent, especially at dusk and near Ibirapuera → INMET rain alert continues - avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding (Marginal Tietê, Marginal Pinheiros)



→ 3 days until Carnaval - official blocos start Saturday Feb 14 (700+ across the city)

→ Sambódromo Anhembi Grupo Especial: Fri 13 & Sat 14. Tickets selling fast. → Champions' Parade (Feb 21) is the smart alternative if main nights are sold out



→ Banks open today (Tuesday) - last normal banking week before Carnaval holiday (Fri–Tue)

→ Withdraw cash by Thursday - bloco vendors are cash-only. R$100–200 in small bills. → Carnaval survival kit: sunscreen, repellent, waterproof phone pouch, pochete, rain jacket, electrolyte sachets



→ Expats in São Paulo Facebook group - check pinned post for Carnaval bloco meetup plans → InterNations SP - organising group outings for Pabllo Vittar megabloco (Mon Feb 16, Ibirapuera)



→ Rainy day - indoor options: gyms, climbing walls (Vertical Gym, Pinheiros), swimming pools → Ibirapuera Park running - if the rain clears by late afternoon, the 3.5km loop is the city's best



→ Itaú Cultural Game+ (opens today) - 51 playable games, great for kids and teens. Free. → MASP free day - the immersive sections and glass easels fascinate older children