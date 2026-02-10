5 Indian Stars Who Earned Promotions In BCCI's 2025‐26 Central Contracts

The BCCI's 2025‐26 central contracts list brought notable promotions. Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, and Suryakumar Yadav all moved up grades, reflecting their growing importance across formats for India.

India's ODI and Test captain has been placed in Grade A alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. With the Grade A+ category scrapped, Gill's inclusion in Grade A marks a significant step up for the 26‐year‐old. Currently, Gill is not part of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad, taking a short break from action.

The all‐rounder has climbed from Grade C to Grade B. Sundar joins senior names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the category. Recovering from a side strain, Sundar is expected to rejoin the Indian team in Delhi ahead of their second T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against Namibia.

The women's batter has moved from Grade B to Grade A, joining Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma. Rodrigues was instrumental in India's 2025 ODI World Cup triumph, scoring 292 runs at an average of 58.40. Her unbeaten 127 against Australia in the semifinal was one of the tournament's standout knocks.

Bowling all‐rounder Sneh Rana has been promoted from Grade C to Grade B. She was part of India's victorious Women's World Cup 2025 squad and will feature in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia. Rana has represented India in 79 matches across formats, claiming 106 wickets.

India's T20I captain remains in Grade B, but with the Grade A+ category removed, his position effectively represents a promotion. The 35‐year‐old is currently leading India in the T20 World Cup 2026, with the team set to face Namibia in their second group‐stage match.