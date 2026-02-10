Why Did OSCR Stock Gain Pre-Market After Earnings?
Oscar Health (OSCR) shares rebounded from early losses to rise more than 5% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the company projected fiscal 2026 revenue well above the FY2025 level reported alongside its fourth-quarter results.
Q4 total revenue came in at $2.81 billion, significantly below the Street estimates of $3.12 billion, according to Fiscal data. The company reported a loss of $1.24 per share, wider than the estimates of a loss of $0.92 per share.
The company expects fiscal 2026 revenue to be between $18.7 billion and $19 billion, compared with $11.70 billion in fiscal 2025. Oscar Health also expects earnings from operations between $250 and $450 million in FY2026.
Read updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment