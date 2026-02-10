Why Did OSCR Stock Gain Pre-Market After Earnings?

Oscar Health (OSCR) shares rebounded from early losses to rise more than 5% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the company projected fiscal 2026 revenue well above the FY2025 level reported alongside its fourth-quarter results.

Q4 total revenue came in at $2.81 billion, significantly below the Street estimates of $3.12 billion, according to Fiscal data. The company reported a loss of $1.24 per share, wider than the estimates of a loss of $0.92 per share.

The company expects fiscal 2026 revenue to be between $18.7 billion and $19 billion, compared with $11.70 billion in fiscal 2025. Oscar Health also expects earnings from operations between $250 and $450 million in FY2026.

Read updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com