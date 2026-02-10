'Those Not Invited Feel Bad': Fadnavis Dismisses Raj Thackeray's Jibes

Fadnavis Hits Back at Raj Thackeray Over RSS Remarks

Defending the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday criticised the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, saying that those who did not receive invitations were the ones raising objections.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said, "My opinion is clear: those who did not get the invitation feel bad because they criticise. People from different sections of society were invited to clear the questions in the minds of the people regarding the RSS. Most of them said that they have no connection with the Sangh. They not only guided them for two days but also answered every question. Who cares about those who spread anti-Sangh propaganda?"

Fadnavis's remarks come after MNS chief Raj Thackeray today hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his comments on language-related protests, saying that linguistic and regional identities are a legitimate and enduring reality in India. In a post on X, Thackeray referred to Bhagwat's statement made at an event in Mumbai on February 8, where the RSS chief reportedly said that being adamant about language and protesting for it is a "disease". Questioning the remark, Thackeray said love for one's language and region cannot be dismissed in such a manner.

RSS Chief on Illegal Infiltrators

Meanwhile on Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged people to remain vigilant and report suspected illegal infiltrators to the police, asserting that citizens should not provide them employment. Speaking at the two-day lecture series on '100 Years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' in Mumbai, Bhagwat said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has already brought to light foreigners residing in the country. He noted that while the government is responsible for detection and deportation, citizens can assist by identifying suspicious individuals and informing authorities.

CM Announces New Airport, Water Sector Initiatives

Further, CM Fadnavis also congratulated the newly elected BJP Mayor in Maharashtra's Chandrapur. "Heartiest congratulations to her. I will inform you about what happened at the local level. The first meeting was after the death of Ajit Dada. The condolence proposal was accepted," he added.

The Chief Minister announced plans for a new airport in Purandar. He further highlighted major initiatives in the water sector, saying that "a very important decision in the water resources department" has led to nearly 40 projects being approved through NABARD. "A new airport is to be built in Purandar, but also to raise funds. A total of 96 per cent of people have approved. Land acquisition will be done. Land acquisition order by June 1. The concept of Third Mumbai will be given a big boost. A very important decision in the water resources department. Nearly 40 projects approved through NABARD for Rs 15,000 crore. There are canals, and eight lakh hectares of land will be irrigated," Fadnavis added.

