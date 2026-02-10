403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Decides To Not Occupy Chair Until Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Is Resolved
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided on moral grounds that he will not attend the proceedings of the House till the no-confidence motion notice brought by the Opposition against him is resolved.
This came after Congress submitted a notice of no-confidence motion against Om Birla today. The speaker has directed the House Secretary-General to review the no-confidence notice against him and take appropriate action.
More details are being added
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment