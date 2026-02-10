403
Futures Barely Move
Futures tracking Canada's main stock index were steady on Tuesday, with traders reluctant to make big bets as focus turned to key U.S. economic data due later in the week.
The TSX skied 552.34 points, or 1.7%, to conclude Monday at 33,023.32.
March futures pushed higher 0.1% Tuesday.
In corporate news, Bank of Montreal named Catherine Blaesing and Jerome Doucet as co-heads of global corporate banking within the capital markets team.
Silvercorp Metals reported results after the bell on Monday, with third-quarter adjusted profit more than doubling from a year earlier.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 22.87 points, or 2.2%, Monday to 1,097.51.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures were little changed on Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a fresh all-time high.
Futures for the 30-stock index fought higher 11 points to 50,230.
Futures for the S&P 500 marched 11.25 points, or 0.2%, at 6,994.50.
Futures for the NASDAQ hiked 52 points, or 0.2%, to 25,406.
Coca-Cola on Tuesday reported mixed quarterly results, although demand for its drinks in North America and Latin America is beginning to show signs of improvement.
Shares of the soft drink giant fell more than 4% in premarket trading
The latest retail sales report will be released Tuesday morning and is expected to show a 0.5% monthly gain, or 0.3% when excluding auto-related items. Investors are awaiting the big jobs report on Wednesday, and the consumer price index on Friday.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index soared 2.3% Tuesday, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.6%.
Oil prices gained seven cents to $64.43 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices settled $10.70 to $5,068.70 U.S an ounce.
