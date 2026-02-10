MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New Resolution Geophysics Invites You to PDAC 2026 in Toronto

February 10, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Newsfile Partner Event

Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Visit New Resolution Geophysics at Booth #1108 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About New Resolution Geophysics

New Resolution Geophysics (NRGTM) is an airborne geophysical company specialising in the collection of ultra-high resolution airborne data. Established in 2005, NRGTM has offices in Cape Town, Pretoria, Oregon, and Perth. Focused on the African, North American, Australasian, and Middle Eastern markets, NRGTM has completed over 7 million line kilometres of surveys in more than 50 countries.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: .

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

New Resolution Geophysics

Catherine Kruse

+27217890509

...

airbornegeophysics

Source: Newsfile Partner Event