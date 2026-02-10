MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Fusion Industrial Laser Services Exhibiting at Booth 7225N, PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto, March 1-4

February 10, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Newsfile Partner Event

Oldcastle, ON--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Visit Fusion Industrial Laser Services at Booth #7225N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Fusion Industrial Laser Services

Fusion Industrial Laser Services provide high-value repair, refurbishment, and part enhancement using cutting-edge laser and welding solutions for our customers in the automotive, mining/exploration, oil & gas, energy, aerospace, and defense industries. ​

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: .

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Fusion Industrial Laser Services

Jason McMurren

519-737-0763

...



