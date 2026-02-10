MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) pH7 Technologies Advances Heap Leaching for Sulfide Ores at PDAC 2026

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - pH7 Technologies is proud to participate in PDAC 2026 for the third consecutive year, showcasing its breakthrough technology for heap leaching of sulfide ores at Booth 6531N.

PDAC 2026 takes place March 1-4, in Toronto.

With sulfide deposits accounting for a growing share of global gold and copper supply, pH7 is enabling a new class of economic heap-leach projects. Its proprietary technology allows metals to be recovered from complex sulfide ores that have historically required flotation or been left behind, improving project economics and reducing environmental impact.

pH7 recently closed a $30M Series B, with strategic investment from BHP. These funds will be used to advance its technology through pilot and demonstration programs with partners in North America, South America, and Asia. The company's focus is on validating performance across diverse sulfide ore types and progressing toward commercial deployment.

PDAC attendees are invited to visit Booth 6531N to learn how pH7 Technologies is reshaping gold and copper recovery for the next generation of mining.

