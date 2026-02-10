(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Legacy Gold Reports 1.2 g/t Gold over 80ft (24.4m) and 0.79 g/t Gold over 65ft (19.8m), on New Holes from the 2025 Baner Gold Mine Property Drilling Campaign in Idaho February 10, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Legacy Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: LEGY) (the " Company " or " Legacy Gold ") is pleased to report assay results from three (3) new Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes from its 2025 surface exploration program on the Baner Gold Mine Property (the " Property "), in Idaho County, Idaho, USA, which is optioned by the Company. The latest results returned multiple intersections targeting the northern portion of the previously drilled Main Zone on the Property (see Figures 1-3 below). A total of 16 RC drill holes for 2,748m (9,068ft) were completed in the 2025 exploration program targeting the Orogrande shear structure. The Company has now reported on assays from portions of eleven (11) holes that indicate a wide and large near-surface active gold plumbing system. "The timing of the drilling and receipt of assay results, together with the activity in the gold and silver markets, encourage us we are building momentum for Legacy Gold shareholders," said Brian Hinchcliffe Legacy Gold's CEO. "Heavy traffic at the regional labs has caused the assay results to be returned slower than expected, but has given us more time to study the geology." "These multiple higher-grade intersections in the north end of the Main Zone complement well the very wide lower-grade intersections to the south such as 0.59 g/t Au over 71.6m (235ft) in hole LG25-004; 0.46 g/t Au over 108.2m (355ft) in hole LG25-002; and 0.32 g/t Au over 88.4m (290ft) in hole 25-005 (see the Company's November 17, 2025 press release). Our geologic understanding and theories about the gold mineralization at the Baner Gold Mine Property and the surrounding land position continue to develop," said Mike Sutton, Legacy Gold's VP Exploration. "The significance of the gold grades and widespread nature of the intervals have led us to assay all footage drilled and look forward to receiving the results." Highlights of Drilling:

LG25-011 intersected 0.79 g/t Au over 19.8m (65ft), including 1.59 g/t Au over 7.6m (25ft) (and ending with 0.92 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft) followed by no sampling); plus 0.25 g/t Au over 13.7m (45ft) including 0.69 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft); plus 1.0 g/t Au over 4.6m (15ft) including 2.33 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft).

LG25-012 intersected 1.18 g/t Au over 24.4m (80ft), including 4.64 g/t Au over 3.0m (10ft) which includes 6.0 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft), and including 4.9 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft); plus 0.76 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft); plus 0.42 g/t Au over 3.0m (10ft).

LG25-013 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 9.1m (30ft), including 3.7 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft) preceded by no sampling See Assay Results table below for additional intercepts. 2025 Baner Drill Program The 2025 Baner Drill Program focused on testing for continuity of high-grade and wide low-grade zones of gold mineralization with a new flatter, east dipping interpretation of zones. This new interpretation is reflective of all the other deposits in the area, as opposed to the vertical dip assumed by previous operators, where mineralization is controlled by major structures that acted as conduits for gold-bearing fluids. This would result in better continuity of mineralization, a far greater potential resource, and the strip ratio in a production scenario would be greatly decreased. A total of 16 RC holes were completed as part of the 2025 Baner Drill Program, for a total of 2,748m (9,068ft) of drilling, targeting the Main Zone of the Property along the Orogrande shear structure. The drill results received to date, although in its early stages, reinforce the theory of a highly prospective mineralized system on the Property. Preliminary results support the new interpretation of flat dipping veins, with generally broader zones of mineralization encountered thus far. Discussion of Results (LG25-011; 012; 013) These three (3) drill holes returned multiple gold intersections: LG25-011 was designed to target 25m southwest and below an intersection (from previous operators) of 8.7 g/t Au over 6.3m (20.7ft), including 146.7 g/t Au over 0.3m (1ft) from hole ICG2018-18 1 . Hole LG25-011 intersected 0.79 g/t Au over 19.8m (65ft), including 1.59 g/t Au over 7.6m (25ft) at 61m south of and below the 8.7 g/t Au over 6.3m (20.7ft) intersection. Further sampling is being undertaken as the intersection ended with 0.92 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft). Hole LG25-011 also intersected 1.0 g/t Au over 4.6m (15ft) right at surface. It also intersected 0.25 g/t Au over 13.7m (45ft) midway down the hole, aligning between the 3.7 g/t Au over 5.3m (17.4ft) targeted in hole LG25-012 and an intersection of 1.3 g/t Au over 21.2m (69.6 ft) from hole ICG2018-09 1 . LG25-012 was designed to target south of an intersection (from previous operators) of 3.7 g/t Au over 5.3m (17.4ft), including 18.8 g/t Au over 1.0m (0.3ft) from hole ICG2018-16 1, to prove the flatter dip interpretation. It did not intersect anything significant at 20m west of where the hole went through the target - possibly due to it being faulted off. Hole LG25-012 intersected 1.18 g/t Au over 24.4m (80 ft), including 4.64 g/t Au over 3.0m (10ft) which includes 6.0 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft), and including 4.9 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft) at 20m southeast of and below an intersection (from previous operators) of 4.8 g/t Au over 5.9m (19.4 ft), including 146.7 g/t Au over 0.3m (1ft) from hole ICG2018-16 1 . This is a much wider zone at lower grades that equates to almost identical contained gold content (possibly due to RC drilling vs. core drilling). Hole LG25-012 also intersected 0.76 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft) plus 0.42 g/t Au over 3.0m (10ft). This intersection does suggest that the Company's flatter dip interpretation is correct. LG25-013 was designed to target 25m above an intersection (from previous operators) of 8.7 g/t Au over 6.3m (20.7 ft), including 146.7 g/t Au over 0.3m (1ft ) from hole ICG2018-18 1, to prove the Company's flatter dip interpretation. Hole LG25-013 intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 9.1m (30ft), including 3.7 g/t Au over 1.5m (5ft) (preceded by no sampling) at 48m above the target. This hole did not steepen like all the other holes and so likely did not cut through the entire targeted zone. Nonetheless this intersection does also suggest that the Company's flatter dip interpretation is correct. Both holes LG25-011 and LG25-013 are too far away from the target to draw much of a conclusion on continuity of the higher grades (and they may be out of the high-grade plunge). Note 1: These intercepts were drilled by Idaho Champion Gold, see Technical Report (defined below) for additional information. Table 1: 2025 Baner Drill Program - Assay Results

Hole ID From To Intercept From To Intercept Au (m) (m) (m) (ft) (ft) (ft) (g/t) LG25-011 0.0 4.5 4.5 0.0 15 15 1.0 including 0.0 1.5 1.5 0.0 5 5 2.33

9.1 10.7 1.6 30 35 5 0.34

18.3 36.6 18.3 60 120 60 NS

41.1 54.9 13.8 135 180 45 0.25 including 48.8 50.3 1.5 160 165 5 0.69

70.1 71.6 1.5 230 235 5 0.27

89.9 91.4 1.5 295 300 5 0.26

108.2 115.8 7.6 355 380 25 NS

135.6 141.7 6.1 445 465 20 NS

143.3 163.1 19.8 470 535 65 0.79 including 143.3 150.9 7.6 470 495 25 1.59

163.1 172.2 9.1 535 565 30 NS LG25-012 32.0 35.1 3.1 105 115 10 0.42

36.6 51.8 15.2 120 170 50 NS

54.9 56.4 1.5 180 185 5 0.22

57.9 79.2 21.3 190 260 70 NS

79.2 80.8 1.6 260 265 5 0.40

85.3 86.9 1.6 280 285 5 0.76

89.9 117.3 27.4 295 385 90 NS

123.4 147.8 24.4 405 485 80 1.18 including 125.0 138.7 13.7 410 455 45 1.90 including 125.0 126.5 1.5 410 415 5 4.9 including 134.1 138.7 4.6 440 450 10 4.64 including 134.1 137.2 3.1 440 445 5 6.0 LG25-013 7.6 10.7 3.1 25 35 10 0.21

10.7 32.0 21.3 35 105 70 NS

36.6 38.1 1.5 120 125 5 0.18

41.1 59.4 18.3 135 195 60 NS

64.0 76.2 12.2 210 250 40 NS

85.3 86.9 1.6 280 285 5 0.20

88.4 102.1 13.7 290 335 45 NS

102.1 103.6 1.5 335 340 5 0.19

106.7 141.7 35 350 465 115 NS

141.7 150.9 9.2 465 495 30 1.08 including 141.7 143.3 1.6 465 470 5 3.7

155.4 157.0 1.6 510 515 5 0.28

Notes: NS= not sampled; Composite intersections are calculated using a 0.2 g/t cutoff for gold with 10 m internal dilution. True widths are unknown until zone dips are proven. Only visually altered samples were sent for assay; assaying was only for gold.

Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Northing Easting Total Depth

(m) Total Depth

(ft) LG25-011 240 -45 615372 5069814 172.210 565.0 LG25-012 241 -73 615376 5069817 147.830 485.0 LG25-013 124 -55 615182 5069816 160.020 525.0

Geology and Mineralization

The belt of mineralization that traces through the Elk City and Orogrande mining districts is known as the Orogrande Shear Zone, and is estimated to be between 100-200 m wide, with a general NNE trend. Gold mineralization occurs along this zone in numerous prospects and small historic mines. Most of the mineralization appears to be along Riedel shear structures that cross over between two bounding major north-south structures along the Orogrande Shear Zone. In general, higher grade historical mining was undertaken on narrow zones of strong sericite-silica-carbonate alteration and quartz veins. Intrusion-related structurally controlled mineralization has been suggested previously. At the Property, the predominant host rock is quartzite, with some biotite gneiss also present.

Review by Qualified Person

Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration of the Company, is the Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who reviewed and approved scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Property or any underlying property agreements.

Drilling and Sampling: Drilling was carried out using a Foremost-built tracked MPD1500 RC drilling unit, the rig has jacks and a blade and is capable of working on small pads on steep ground to minimize ground prep. Drilling to final hole depth was completed using 4-inch pipe and a 5 1/4 inch bit. Holes were cased down to approximately 7.6m (25ft) with 8-inch steel casing drifted-in using a tricone bit. RC drilling uses a hammer and at depth below groundwater level a tricone bit was sometimes used.

RC drilling was done wet, with water actively pumped down the hole, mixing with pulverised sample, and coming through the cyclone to an 8-compartment rotary fan wet splitter. Each compartment can be shut off giving control of the amount of split material. Rotary splitter was set up with 1:2 split, with the half split going into a calico bag housed in a bucket for an assay sample. The remainder of the sample falls to the ground and runs into the sump. Each assay sample is for a 1.52m (5ft) interval. The splitter and cyclone are flushed every 4 samples or upon noticing a change in color. Chips were collected from the splitter reject and put into chip trays for reference.

Bar-coded Calico bags are pre-labelled, and a corresponding sequential from-to depth is pre-recorded in a spreadsheet. Quality control samples are included in the numerical sequence with B, S, or D designations for blanks, standards, and duplicates. The drilling team is responsible for changing the bags and regular company supervision and cross-checks on sample numbers and intervals avoids sample mix-ups. Filled sample bags are laid on the ground in order so a visual check can be easily performed when collecting samples.

Samples are dispatched to the ALS Global prep-lab in Twin Falls, Idaho, USA with final gold assays completed in Reno, Nevada. The lab has ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All samples are assayed for gold by Fire Assay, with gravimetric finish. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments. Duplicates were prepared on-site with a riffle splitter. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at approximately one per 15 samples.

About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to the mineral claims comprising the Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.

Additional information about the Company and the Property is available on SEDAR+ at under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G. (the " Technical Report ").

