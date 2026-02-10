Legacy Gold Reports 1.2 G/T Gold Over 80Ft (24.4M) And 0.79 G/T Gold Over 65Ft (19.8M), On New Holes From The 2025 Baner Gold Mine Property Drilling Campaign In Idaho
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Intercept
|From
|To
|Intercept
|Au
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(ft)
|(ft)
|(ft)
|(g/t)
|LG25-011
|0.0
|4.5
|4.5
|0.0
|15
|15
|1.0
|including
|0.0
|1.5
|1.5
|0.0
|5
|5
|2.33
|
|9.1
|10.7
|1.6
|30
|35
|5
|0.34
|
|18.3
|36.6
|18.3
|60
|120
|60
|NS
|
|41.1
|54.9
|13.8
|135
|180
|45
|0.25
|including
|48.8
|50.3
|1.5
|160
|165
|5
|0.69
|
|70.1
|71.6
|1.5
|230
|235
|5
|0.27
|
|89.9
|91.4
|1.5
|295
|300
|5
|0.26
|
|108.2
|115.8
|7.6
|355
|380
|25
|NS
|
|135.6
|141.7
|6.1
|445
|465
|20
|NS
|
|143.3
|163.1
|19.8
|470
|535
|65
|0.79
|including
|143.3
|150.9
|7.6
|470
|495
|25
|1.59
|
|163.1
|172.2
|9.1
|535
|565
|30
|NS
|LG25-012
|32.0
|35.1
|3.1
|105
|115
|10
|0.42
|
|36.6
|51.8
|15.2
|120
|170
|50
|NS
|
|54.9
|56.4
|1.5
|180
|185
|5
|0.22
|
|57.9
|79.2
|21.3
|190
|260
|70
|NS
|
|79.2
|80.8
|1.6
|260
|265
|5
|0.40
|
|85.3
|86.9
|1.6
|280
|285
|5
|0.76
|
|89.9
|117.3
|27.4
|295
|385
|90
|NS
|
|123.4
|147.8
|24.4
|405
|485
|80
|1.18
|including
|125.0
|138.7
|13.7
|410
|455
|45
|1.90
|including
|125.0
|126.5
|1.5
|410
|415
|5
|4.9
|including
|134.1
|138.7
|4.6
|440
|450
|10
|4.64
|including
|134.1
|137.2
|3.1
|440
|445
|5
|6.0
|LG25-013
|7.6
|10.7
|3.1
|25
|35
|10
|0.21
|
|10.7
|32.0
|21.3
|35
|105
|70
|NS
|
|36.6
|38.1
|1.5
|120
|125
|5
|0.18
|
|41.1
|59.4
|18.3
|135
|195
|60
|NS
|
|64.0
|76.2
|12.2
|210
|250
|40
|NS
|
|85.3
|86.9
|1.6
|280
|285
|5
|0.20
|
|88.4
|102.1
|13.7
|290
|335
|45
|NS
|
|102.1
|103.6
|1.5
|335
|340
|5
|0.19
|
|106.7
|141.7
|35
|350
|465
|115
|NS
|
|141.7
|150.9
|9.2
|465
|495
|30
|1.08
|including
|141.7
|143.3
|1.6
|465
|470
|5
|3.7
|
|155.4
|157.0
|1.6
|510
|515
|5
|0.28
Notes: NS= not sampled; Composite intersections are calculated using a 0.2 g/t cutoff for gold with 10 m internal dilution. True widths are unknown until zone dips are proven. Only visually altered samples were sent for assay; assaying was only for gold.
Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates
|Hole ID
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Northing
|Easting
| Total Depth
(m)
| Total Depth
(ft)
|LG25-011
|240
|-45
|615372
|5069814
|172.210
|565.0
|LG25-012
|241
|-73
|615376
|5069817
|147.830
|485.0
|LG25-013
|124
|-55
|615182
|5069816
|160.020
|525.0
Geology and Mineralization
The belt of mineralization that traces through the Elk City and Orogrande mining districts is known as the Orogrande Shear Zone, and is estimated to be between 100-200 m wide, with a general NNE trend. Gold mineralization occurs along this zone in numerous prospects and small historic mines. Most of the mineralization appears to be along Riedel shear structures that cross over between two bounding major north-south structures along the Orogrande Shear Zone. In general, higher grade historical mining was undertaken on narrow zones of strong sericite-silica-carbonate alteration and quartz veins. Intrusion-related structurally controlled mineralization has been suggested previously. At the Property, the predominant host rock is quartzite, with some biotite gneiss also present.
Review by Qualified Person
Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo., Director and VP of Exploration of the Company, is the Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who reviewed and approved scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Property or any underlying property agreements.
Drilling and Sampling: Drilling was carried out using a Foremost-built tracked MPD1500 RC drilling unit, the rig has jacks and a blade and is capable of working on small pads on steep ground to minimize ground prep. Drilling to final hole depth was completed using 4-inch pipe and a 5 1/4 inch bit. Holes were cased down to approximately 7.6m (25ft) with 8-inch steel casing drifted-in using a tricone bit. RC drilling uses a hammer and at depth below groundwater level a tricone bit was sometimes used.
RC drilling was done wet, with water actively pumped down the hole, mixing with pulverised sample, and coming through the cyclone to an 8-compartment rotary fan wet splitter. Each compartment can be shut off giving control of the amount of split material. Rotary splitter was set up with 1:2 split, with the half split going into a calico bag housed in a bucket for an assay sample. The remainder of the sample falls to the ground and runs into the sump. Each assay sample is for a 1.52m (5ft) interval. The splitter and cyclone are flushed every 4 samples or upon noticing a change in color. Chips were collected from the splitter reject and put into chip trays for reference.
Bar-coded Calico bags are pre-labelled, and a corresponding sequential from-to depth is pre-recorded in a spreadsheet. Quality control samples are included in the numerical sequence with B, S, or D designations for blanks, standards, and duplicates. The drilling team is responsible for changing the bags and regular company supervision and cross-checks on sample numbers and intervals avoids sample mix-ups. Filled sample bags are laid on the ground in order so a visual check can be easily performed when collecting samples.
Samples are dispatched to the ALS Global prep-lab in Twin Falls, Idaho, USA with final gold assays completed in Reno, Nevada. The lab has ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation. All samples are assayed for gold by Fire Assay, with gravimetric finish. The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments. Duplicates were prepared on-site with a riffle splitter. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at approximately one per 15 samples.
About Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.
The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LEGY". The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to the mineral claims comprising the Property located in Idaho County, Idaho, USA.
Additional information about the Company and the Property is available on SEDAR+ at under the Company's profile, including a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Baner Project, Idaho County, Idaho, USA", dated effective August 1, 2024, prepared by Steven A. Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G. (the " Technical Report ").
For further information, please contact:
Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.
Brian Hinchcliffe, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1 (587) 327-9815
Email: ...
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, timing and completion of any exploration, drilling and work programs on the Property, estimates of mineralization from drilling, sampling and geophysical surveys, geological information projected from drilling and sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, the potential for minerals and/or mineral resources and reserves, and statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Property and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement of the Company dated effective September 19, 2024 or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the period ended September 30, 2025 available at , many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Figure 1: Plan View - 2025 Baner Drill Results
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2: Section View - 2025 Baner Drill Results
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3: Cross Section (Looking North)- LG25-011, LG25-012, LG25-013
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Legacy Gold Mines Ltd.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment